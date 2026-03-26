JW MARRIOTT TUCSON STARR PASS RESORT & SPA REVEALS REIMAGINED MEETING EXPERIENCES IN THE HEART OF THE REAL ARIZONA

A Fully Reimagined Iconic Mountainside Escape Where Spirit and Setting Meet

TUCSON, Ariz., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa has unveiled the completion of a comprehensive renovation of its 115,000 square feet of meeting and event space, introducing a desert‑modern design, upgraded technology, and expanded outdoor‑to‑indoor gatherings rooted in the Sonoran landscape. The reimagined meeting s and event experiences are artfully designed to bring people together through balance, connection, and a deep sense of place. Rooted in the spirit and beautiful setting of the Sonoran Desert, the transformed spaces invite groups to gather in environments that feel expansive, serene, and authentic to the real Arizona.

JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa has unveiled the completion of a renovation of its meeting and event space. Post this JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa

Part of a significant, property-wide evolution, the spaces have been thoughtfully renewed to infuse even more natural, inspiring character. Nestled among the cacti of Tucson Mountain and Saguaro National Park, the reimagined venues connect modern comfort with the grounding presence of the surrounding terrain.

Long celebrated as one of the American West's most authentic destinations, JW Marriott Starr Pass celebrates Tucson's invigorating spirit. The resort's natural setting provides an ideal backdrop for outdoor adventure, from stargazing to hiking, while Tucson's vibrant culture connects guests and groups to extraordinary art, music, and cuisine.

Designed to host up to 3,300 attendees, the resort's 38 meeting and event spaces, including the 20,000‑square‑foot Arizona Ballroom, Tucson's largest, and 26 flexible breakout rooms, now reflect a refined, desert‑modern aesthetic. Complementing the expansive meeting facilities, the resort offers 575 entirely refreshed guest rooms and suites, providing groups the convenience of a fully integrated meeting destination set against stunning mountain views that inspire focus, creativity, and meaningful exchange.

"Today's meeting planners are looking for more than square footage; they're seeking environments that foster clarity, connection, and energy," said Director of Sales and Marketing Daniel Padilla. "This transformation reimagines how groups come together at Starr Pass, blending thoughtful design, intuitive flow, and desert‑rooted experiences that elevate both productivity and presence. Our goal was to share the real Arizona with the world, and to create spaces that feel as inspiring as they are functional, and unmistakably authentic to Tucson."

Led by Ellis Adams Group, the redesign draws directly from the textures, tones, and rhythm of the Sonoran Desert. Natural, biophilic elements are layered with a calming palette of sand, stone, and saguaro-inspired greens. Native woods, woven textiles, and handcrafted details add warmth, while accents like aged leather, patinated metals, and canvas textures infuse subtle nods to the site's history as a stagecoach route.

More than a venue, JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass offers a destination where meetings become experiences. Sessions naturally transition into open-air receptions, shared meals beneath desert skies, and moments of quiet reflection shaped by the surrounding setting. Here, groups find the balance to engage fully, grounded by nature, energized by place, and connected through shared experience.

Meetings At A Glance:

Total Meeting & Event Space: 115,000 square feet

115,000 square feet Number of Venues: 38 total spaces

38 total spaces Largest Ballroom: 20,000‑square‑foot Arizona Ballroom (Tucson's largest)

20,000‑square‑foot Arizona Ballroom (Tucson's largest) Breakout Space: 26 flexible breakout rooms

26 flexible breakout rooms Maximum Capacity: Up to 3,300 attendees

Up to 3,300 attendees Guest Accommodations: 522 guest rooms and 53 suites

522 guest rooms and 53 suites Design Aesthetic: Desert‑modern, inspired by the Sonoran landscape

Desert‑modern, inspired by the Sonoran landscape Technology Enhancements: State‑of‑the‑art audiovisual capabilities and LED wall installations

State‑of‑the‑art audiovisual capabilities and LED wall installations Outdoor‑to‑Indoor Experiences: Seamless flow between meeting spaces and open‑air gathering areas

Enhancements across the resort, from the golf course and clubhouse refurbishments to property‑wide room and suite renovations, further extend this refreshed, energized sensibility. Updates to the Reflection Pools and Salud Terrace introduce modern cabanas and thoughtfully designed seating arranged around fire features, creating inviting spaces for connection before and after meetings.

Owned by Southwest Value Partners, JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa continues to evolve as a desert destination where gatherings are not simply hosted, but thoughtfully experienced; where refined simplicity, nature, and a strong sense of place come together.

To learn more, visit jwmarriottstarrpass.com. To reserve a meeting or event space, please contact the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Sales Office at 520-791-6116.

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About JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa offers 522 guestrooms and 53 suites overlooking the Sonoran landscape, along with more than 100,000 square-feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. Moments from Saguaro National Park, the resort expands its own desert offerings with a 27-hole golf course, award-winning spa, seven diverse dining options, and a pool complex featuring southern Arizona's largest lazy river + waterslide. Guests enjoy amenities like guided hikes, Native American-led rituals, and nightly tequila toasts, often flavored with ingredients from the resort's garden. The resort is conveniently located 13 miles from the airport and is 10-20 minutes away from popular Tucson attractions, off-site group venues, and downtown restaurants and shopping. More at www.jwmarriottstarrpass.com.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard "J.W." Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today, there are more than 125 JW Marriott hotels in 40 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections, and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, on Instagram, and on Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits, including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

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