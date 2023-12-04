JW Michaels Releases Salary Guide for Top-Tier Financial Services Positions

Annual survey provides valuable insight into executive compensation 

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Michaels & Co., a leading executive search firm specializing in strategic staffing, recruiting, consulting and direct-hire solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its 2024 Financial Services Market Data Report.

This annual survey is a comprehensive snapshot of the overall compensation and salaries for executive-level positions within top-tier financial services, accounting, legal, tech and business institutions. It is widely considered to be the premier resource for financial services firms to make informed decisions regarding executive compensation.

"This report helps businesses streamline the time frame for the interview process and avoid prolonged salary negotiations," said JW Michaels founder and managing partner Jason Wachtel. "It gives those looking to hire personnel as well as the candidates for those top-tier positions the most current data so that both parties can maintain realistic parameters in their discussions regarding compensation."

The data JW Michaels compiled for this report is based on successful placements for various executive positions made by the company in 2023 among its 20 staffing and recruiting operations across the country. The levels of compensation in the reports are grouped based on the size and type of firm as well as job title for positions such as compliance officers, general counsel, patent counsel, IT, legal and risk management executives with investment banks, law firms and Fortune 500 companies.

You can download your complimentary copy of the Financial Services Market Data Report here.

JW Michaels & Co. is an executive search firm serving top-tier financial services, legal, technology and business institutions. We work with companies of all sizes, ranging from small startups to Fortune 100 corporations. We have continued to grow since our founding in 2010 because we stay true to our mission, employing the best people to find the best people.

