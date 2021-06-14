J.W. Roth Announces Robert Mudd as the Chief Operating Officer of B Entertainment

Mr. Mudd has served as President, CEO, COO and CFO of both private and public entities in the technology, hospitality, and retail industries. He holds a bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Louisville.

"This is an incredible opportunity for me to come back into the fold and work alongside an awesome team to build out the B-Entertainment brands after being one of the guys that was involved at the origin of the company. The heart of this company is to provide a place for people to enjoy great food and entertainment in an environment where world class hospitality defines every experience. I look forward to bringing this heart to locations across America."

In addition to his primary role overseeing market selection, contracting and build-out, he will also take lead in developing community and municipality partnerships which will drive the approach to financing this growth.

"My vision is to become the nation's leader in boutique live entertainment, Pay-Per-View music events and restaurant hospitality, which is going to require a laser focused leadership team. Bob Mudd is a seasoned executive that fits our culture and will execute on a broad scale," says J.W. Roth, Founder and Chairman at B Entertainment. "Having known and worked with Robert for over 12 years I knew he was the guy we needed to expand the business at a rapid pace and do so while maintaining the culture and quality that defines our company."

About B Entertainment: B Entertainment is the parent company to award winning restaurant and entertainment properties Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, Boot Barn Hall, and Buttermilk, a Breakfast Eatery.

