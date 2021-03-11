J.W. Roth Taps Chris Phillips to Serve as President of B Entertainment

Phillips will be joining the company after a 21-year career where he managed major professional entertainment properties including minor league affiliates of the Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers. Phillips will be bringing his more than 21 years of experience in professional entertainment management to B Entertainment to oversee the growth of the business as it embarks on opening new entertainment campuses around the country as well as oversee the launch of the company's music festival business. The company is actively in the process of acquiring land in strategic markets coast to coast where it will replicate its multimillion-dollar entertainment campus located in Northern Colorado Springs, anchored by Boot Barn Hall, Bourbon Brothers, and Buttermilk.

While Phillips is most widely recognized in the Colorado Springs community as the face of our local professional baseball franchise, he is also an active member in the music community and is on the board of the MeadowGrass Music Festival. Phillips brings a genuine passion for music, which is complimented by his unmatched entertainment management track record.

"This is an incredible opportunity to work with a fast-growing dynamic company with exciting plans for growth and expansion," says Phillips. "This is an opportunity that allows me to remain in the entertainment business, now with a focus on music and growing the music scene and culture in our great city and around the country – something that I am truly passionate about."

In addition to his primary role overseeing the music, programming, and launch of the music festival business, to include cultivating the company's relationship with AEG, Phillips will manage and grow the company's impressive sponsorship partnerships. The company currently has national sponsorship deals with the likes of Boot Barn, Coca-Cola, and Coors Brewing Company, among others.

"My vision for this business is to become the nation's leader in live entertainment and restaurant hospitality, which is going to require that I am laser focused on deal making, so I embarked on finding a seasoned entertainment executive to run a parallel path on the entertainment and sponsorship management side of the business and Chris fits that role like a hand in a glove," says J.W. Roth, Founder and Chairman at B Entertainment. "Part of our growth will include corporate finance initiatives that will include exploring the possibility of taking the company public at some point in 2022, so it was critical that we find the right guy for this role."

About B Entertainment: B Entertainment is the parent company to award winning restaurant and entertainment properties Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, Boot Barn Hall, and Buttermilk, a Breakfast Eatery. Located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the company was founded by father and son team J.W. Roth and Mitchell Roth.

