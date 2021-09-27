JW Therapeutics Announces IND Approval for the Clinical Trial of JWCAR129

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Therapeutics (HKEx: 2126), an innovative biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, today announced that it has received the Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for a clinical trial of BCMA-targeted Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell JWCAR129 in treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM).

Multiple myeloma (MM) is an incurable blood cancer that starts in the bone marrow and is characterized by an excessive proliferation of plasma cells. Although treatment may result in remission, unfortunately, patients will most likely relapse. While some patients with multiple myeloma have no symptoms at all, most patients are diagnosed due to symptoms that can include bone problems, low blood counts, calcium elevation, kidney problems or infections. Patients who relapse after treatment with standard therapies, including protease inhibitors and immunomodulatory agents, have poor prognoses and few treatment options available. As a result, there is a significant unmet need for patients with R/R MM.

About JW Therapeutics

JW Therapeutics (HKEx: 2126) is an innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products. Co-founded by Juno Therapeutics (a Bristol Myers Squibb company) and WuXi AppTec in 2016, JW Therapeutics is committed to becoming an innovation leader in cell immunotherapy. The company has built a top world-class platform for technology and product development in cell immunotherapy, as well as a promising product pipeline covering both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, to bring the hope of a cure for Chinese and global patients, and to lead the healthy and standardized development of China's cell immunotherapy industry. For more information, please visit www.jwtherapeutics.com.

