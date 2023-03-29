JW Therapeutics Announces its Cell Immunotherapy Drugs Have Successfully Benefited 406 Patients

SHANGHAI, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Therapeutics (HKEX: 2126), an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, announced that as of March 29, 2023, the company has conducted 13 clinical studies covering hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases, and its cell immunotherapy drugs (marketed products and candidate drugs included) have been successfully infused for treatment in 406 patients (clinical studies and commercial use included), bringing the hope of a cure for these patients and their families.

About JW Therapeutics

JW Therapeutics (HKEX: 2126) is an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, and is committed to becoming an innovation leader in cell immunotherapy. Founded in 2016, JW Therapeutics has built a world-class platform for product development in cell immunotherapy, as well as a product pipeline covering both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. JW Therapeutics is committed to bringing breakthrough and quality cell immunotherapy products and the hope of a cure to patients in China and worldwide, and leading the healthy and standardized development of China's cell immunotherapy industry. For more information, please visit www.jwtherapeutics.com.

