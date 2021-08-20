JW Therapeutics Announces Strategic Partnership with MediTrust Health

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Therapeutics (HKEx: 2126), an innovative biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with MediTrust Health. Leveraging the respective business advantages, both parties plan to strengthen cooperation in supplementary medical insurance and health insurance policy, to relieve the payment burden of patients and improve the accessibility of CAR-T therapy through private commercial insurance policy.

Meanwhile, both parties jointly held a seminar on "Establishing the Multi-tiered Medical Insurance System for CAR-T Therapy" and conducted in-depth discussions on topics such as how to establish the multi-tiered private healthcare insurance system and innovative payment system.

About JW Therapeutics

JW Therapeutics (HKEx: 2126) is an innovative biotechnology company focusing on the developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy. Co-founded by Juno Therapeutics (a Bristol Myers Squibb company) and WuXi AppTec in 2016, JW Therapeutics is committed to becoming an innovation leader in cell immunotherapy. The company has built a top world-class platform for technology and product development in cell immunotherapy, as well as a promising product pipeline covering both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, to bring hope of cure for Chinese and global patients, and to lead the healthy and standardized development of China's cell immunotherapy industry. For more information, please visit www.jwtherapeutics.com.

