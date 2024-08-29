JX Luxventure Appoints Mr. Zhang Chun Sheng as Director of Marketing

HAIKOU, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JX Luxventure Limited (Nasdaq: JXJT) (the "Company"), a technology company engages in integrated tourism services, including tourism, duty-free cross-border goods, and comprehensive e-commerce technology solutions, today announced that, on August 29, 2024, the Company has hired Mr. Zhang Chun Sheng as Director of Marketing.

Mr. Zhang Chun Sheng has over 15 years of experience in brand promotion and marketing and is a seasoned expert in this area. He previously held a senior role at Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET), where he played a crucial part in driving the company's success.

Ms. Sun "Ice" Lei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "We are excited that Mr. Zhang joined our company. This confirms his confidence in our management and company. I look forward to collaborating with him to elevate the Luxventure brand and deepen our partnerships with major corporations. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

About JX Luxventure Limited

Headquartered in Haikou, China, JX Luxventure Limited is a service provider delivering comprehensive solutions to global elite families. Its business includes integrated tourism services, including airfare, duty-free cross-border merchandise, and comprehensive e-commerce technology solutions. To learn more about the Company, please visit its corporate website at https://www.jxluxventure.com/en/.

