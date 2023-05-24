JX Luxventure Limited Cured Bid Deficiency and Continues Listing on Nasdaq; Scheduled Hearing Cancelled

HAIKOU, China, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JX Luxventure Limited (Nasdaq: JXJT) (the "Company"), a company that engages in tourism with business segments covering tourism, tourism duty-free cross-border merchandise and tourism technology solutions, announced that on May 23, 2023, the Company received the letter from the Nasdaq Hearing Panel stating that, as determined by the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department, the Company cured its deficiency related to the minimum bid requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and the hearing previously scheduled on May 25, 2023, before the Nasdaq Hearing Panel has been canceled. This letter also stated that the Company is in compliance with all applicable continued listing standards and that its stock will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq.

About JX Luxventure Limited

Headquartered in Haikou, China, JX Luxventure Limited is a company engages in tourism with business segments covering tourism, tourism duty-free cross-border merchandise and tourism technology solutions. To learn more about the Company, please visit its corporate website at en.jxluxventure.com.

