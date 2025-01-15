JX Luxventure Signs Blockbuster USD20,000,0000 Strategic Annual Cooperation Agreement

HAIKOU, China, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JX Luxventure Group Inc. (Nasdaq: JXG) (the "Company"), a technology company engages in integrated tourism services, including tourism, duty-free cross-border goods, and comprehensive e-commerce technology solutions, today announced that, on January 13, 2025, Jinxuan (Hainan) Holding Group Co., Ltd. ("JX Hainan"), a subsidiary of the Company, entered into and executed a 2025 Strategic Annual Cooperation Agreement (the "Agreement") with Hainan Cross-border E-Commerce Association ("HCEA"). We anticipate that this Agreement will start a long-term strategic partnership collaboration between the parties, and that HCEA will meet its target of selling US$20,000,000 worth of cross-borders products within one year, as stated in the Agreement.

Ms. Sun "Ice" Lei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "Hainan Free Trade Port has created remarkable opportunities for the cross-border e-commerce industry. We believe that this $20 million procurement order marks just the beginning for the Company to implement such an opportunity. Through technological innovation, resource integration, and compliance support, we will empower more small and medium-sized enterprises to access global markets, achieve sustainable growth, and bring new energy to the global trade ecosystem."

About JX Luxventure Group Inc.

Headquartered in Haikou, China, JX Luxventure Group Inc. is a technology company engages in integrated tourism services, including tourism, duty-free cross-border goods, and comprehensive e-commerce technology solutions. To learn more about the Company, please visit its corporate website at https://www.jxluxventure.com/en/.

