JYBE Launches First-Ever Ratings Web App to Rank Eco-Friendly Takeout & Delivery Packaging

Users report the types of takeout packaging used by restaurants within the app, which then features those eateries offering fully recyclable, biodegradable or reusable containers. JYBE's "Sustainability Bill of Rights" promotes reusables, aluminum, paper, glass, and biodegradables. Petro-plastic is a last resort and Styrofoam, fiber and bio-plastics should never be used. With nearly 400 listings in Los Angeles and rapid expansion to San Francisco, JYBE is the only tool that helps consumers find eco-friendly takeout options.

"The restaurant industry in the era of the global pandemic looks completely different, as restaurants turn to takeout and delivery to maintain business and serve customers. With that comes an increase in takeout packaging," said Alison Diamond, Co-Founder and CEO, JYBE. "We're launching an app that allows users to find restaurants using sustainable packaging with the ability to promote the transition to eco-friendly products through consumer demand. The goal is to educate diners and restaurants alike, and lead a cultural shift on par with reusable supermarket shopping bags or the elimination of plastic straws."

JYBE also partners with restaurants and food industry professionals to provide eco-guidance, eco-education and connections to sustainable vendors. Through JYBE's "Provider Playbook" program, restaurants that want to implement more sustainable packaging choices will receive a sustainability starter kit that includes sustainability information along with packaging materials made from aluminum, paper, and other fully biodegradable or reusable materials to kick-start their new eco-practices.

To support the restaurant industry as it faces daunting challenges amid the global pandemic, JYBE will donate $1 to the Independent Restaurant Coalition for every new app user for the month of September. With a mission to save local restaurants and 11 million jobs affected by COVID-19, the Independent Restaurant Coalition is providing financial support and promoting their #SaveRestaurants campaign to shift policy.

"If this pandemic has taught us anything, it's that our individual actions can have a powerful effect on the well-being of our entire community. JYBE empowers individuals to do just that," said Paul Kradin, Co-Founder and CCO, JYBE. "We also know that Millennials and Gen Z are willing to pay more for products and services that prioritize the environment. An investment in Earth-friendly packaging is an investment in the next generation of consumers."

In the short term, JYBE is expanding to the San Francisco Bay area, followed by expansion to Portland, Seattle, Denver/Boulder, Boston, Chicago, New York City and D.C. in 2021. Ultimately, the brand's goal is to entirely eliminate restaurants' use of single-use plastic.

About JYBE Inc.

JYBE is the first-ever web app to aggregate restaurant ratings of their use of eco-friendly takeout and delivery packaging with a mission to help solve the single-use plastic crisis in the restaurant industry. Available at app.gojybe.com via mobile device, JYBE offers user reviews and recommendations on restaurants actively making Earth-friendly packaging choices while also supporting restaurants and food industry professionals to integrate more sustainable packaging practices into their businesses. A self-funded start-up, JYBE believes that providing transparent reviews to better inform consumer choice will help drive business to eco-friendly restaurants and incentivize a transition to more mindful to-go materials. For additional information, visit gojybe.com .

