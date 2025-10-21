JYM Supplement Science and Jordan's House Unite to Fuel Fitness and Support Special Needs Families

Limited-Edition Pro JYM Cinnamon Oatmeal Cookie Protein Powder now available; 10% of net sales donated to Jordan's House

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JYM Supplement Science, the evidence-based supplement brand founded by renowned exercise physiologist and Yale research fellow Dr. Jim Stoppani, announces a first-of-its-kind philanthropic collaboration with Jordan's House, a nonprofit dedicated to providing respite care and resources for families of children with special needs.

From October 21 to December 31, 2025, every purchase of the new, limited-edition Pro JYM Cinnamon Oatmeal Cookie Protein Powder will directly support families in need, with 10 percent of net sales donated to Jordan's House to fund weekend respite programs and caregiver support initiatives.

This collaboration marks a meaningful reunion between former "Muscle & Fitness" colleagues Dr. Jim Stoppani and Jimmy Peña, blending performance nutrition with compassionate care. The partnership comes full circle with longtime friend and supporter Mario Lopez, who has trained with both Stoppani and Peña, joining forces to champion the cause. Together, the trio is turning strength into service.

"At JYM, we've always believed in fueling more than just workouts. We fuel lives," said Dr. Jim Stoppani, Founder of JYM Supplement Science. "By partnering with Jordan's House, we're channeling our passion for fitness into real, tangible support for families who need it most."

This collaboration extends JYM's mission beyond performance, turning physical strength into community strength. What began as a shared passion for fitness between Stoppani, Peña, and Lopez has evolved into a movement that fuels both the body and the heart, bringing purpose to every scoop of Pro JYM.

"Jordan's House was built on love, faith and the belief that caregivers deserve care, too," added Jimmy Peña, Founder of Jordan's House. "This partnership with Jim and JYM Supplement Science transforms fitness into philanthropy, helping fund respite and hope for families like ours."

To learn more about the partnership, please visit https://jymsupplementscience.com/pages/jym-x-jordans-house-partnership.

About JYM Supplement Science

JYM Supplement Science is built on three things: Real Science, Real Solutions, and Unreal Results. The products are what you take in—whether mixed as a powder or in capsule form. The results are what you see in the mirror, feel in the gym, and experience in everyday life: more muscle, less fat, greater strength, and improved health, confidence, and performance. The science behind every JYM product is based on decades of research by Dr. Jim Stoppani, who has been studying supplements for over 20 years, dating back to his days at the University of Connecticut, his postdoctoral research at Yale School of Medicine, and his tenure as a science editor at major fitness publications. Since 2013, JYM Supplement Science has helped millions of people reach their goals—whether they're beginners or seasoned athletes. Our diverse product line supports performance, recovery, fat loss, hormone balance, and overall wellness, offering a solution for everyone. Dr. Stoppani's passion and expertise guide the JYM team. We take science and turn it into results that change people's lives.

About Jordan's House

Jordan's House is a nonprofit organization founded by Jimmy Peña to support families caring for children with special needs. Through respite programs, community partnerships, and family care initiatives, Jordan's House provides hope, rest, and resources to caregivers across the nation.

