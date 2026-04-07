JZMK Partners Selected to Design New Commercial Passenger Terminal at Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport

Designed to elevate both passenger experience and operational performance, the new terminal is planned to include four gates, including one international gate, supporting future air service growth and expanded connectivity for visitors and residents alike. The facility will be positioned to significantly reduce travel times for travelers headed to major Coachella Valley attractions, including the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, renowned golf courses, emerging surf parks, racetracks, and other forthcoming sports and leisure venues planned across the region.

"This new terminal will be transformative for the Coachella Valley," said Eric Zuziak, AIA, CEO of JZMK Partners. "By creating a modern, efficient passenger gateway with international capability, we're helping unlock a more seamless arrival experience for regional, national, and global travelers—bringing them closer, faster, to the Valley's festivals, recreation, and growing portfolio of world-class destinations. Our design will be rooted in the region's iconic Mid-Century Modern legacy while delivering a contemporary, sustainable terminal that performs beautifully in the desert environment."

"JZMK's design beautifully captured the vibe of the Coachella music festivals and Palm Desert without compromising functionality. We couldn't be more delighted," stated Todd Corbett, Founder of Coachella Airports, LLC

Architecture Inspired by Mid-Century Modernism—Designed for Today's Desert Climate

The terminal's architecture will celebrate the Coachella Valley's tradition of Mid-Century Modernism, expressed through clean lines, bold structural rhythms, and an emphasis on indoor-outdoor spatial continuity, reinterpreted through a modern, sustainable lens.

Key design features will include large overhangs that provide critical shade and comfort while framing the terminal's glass walls, enhancing daylighting and passenger orientation while supporting energy-conscious performance. Surrounding site design will integrate native desert landscaping and date palm groves, aligned with best practices in building shading, water quality management and efficient irrigation, reinforcing a resilient and regionally responsive approach.

Honoring Jacqueline Cochran's Legacy

Beyond its role as an infrastructure investment, the terminal will also serve as a civic tribute, honoring the remarkable history of Jacqueline Cochran, the pioneering aviator for whom the airport is named. Cochran was the first female pilot to break the sound barrier, and she is widely recognized for her leadership supporting women in aviation, including her role in founding and leading the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) during World War II.

"Jacqueline Cochran represents courage, innovation, and a relentless drive to expand what's possible," added Zuziak. "We see this project as an opportunity to honor her legacy in a meaningful way, by designing a terminal that inspires, welcomes, and reflects the extraordinary spirit of aviation progress that she helped to define."

About JZMK Partners

JZMK Partners is a multidisciplinary international architecture, planning, and urban design firm committed to creating high-performance, experience-driven environments that reflect local identity and elevate community impact. The firm's work emphasizes design excellence, operational clarity, and sustainable strategies tailored to climate and context. JZMKpartners.com

About Coachella Airports, LLC

Coachella Airports, LLC is dedicated to advancing aviation infrastructure and service in the Coachella Valley, supporting regional accessibility, economic vitality, and exceptional traveler experience.

Media Contact

Eric Zuziak, AIA

CEO, JZMK Partners

714-426-6900 | [email protected]

Project Contact

Todd Corbett

Founder, Coachella Airports, LLC

817-718-6753 | [email protected]

SOURCE JZMK Partners