K-12 arts and crafts material market to grow by USD 570.47 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing demand for paper-based stationery products drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 arts and crafts material market is set to grow by USD 570.47 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 2.81% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Growing demand for paper-based stationery products drives the growth of the K-12 arts and crafts material market. Various educational institutions use paper-based products to conduct arts and crafts classes. and thus, the market witnesses increased demand for paper-based products from schools around the world. The ease of using paper-based arts and crafts drives this demand. Furthermore, various colored papers, easel scrolls, and many other attractive papers are increasingly being used in arts and crafts classes in schools. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market 2023-2027

The K-12 arts and crafts material market covers the following areas:

The report on the K-12 arts and crafts material market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

K-12 Arts And Crafts Material Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Online sales of arts and crafts are an emerging K-12 arts and crafts material market trend. Due to the spread of the Internet, online sales of arts and crafts materials are rapidly increasing. This market is undergoing a healthy transition from traditional brick-and-mortar sales to online sales. Furthermore, online B2B e-commerce enables customers, dealers, and distributors to consolidate sales orders and it provides scalability to the organization and helps improve efficiency, increase brand awareness, and increase sales. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the K-12 arts and crafts material market during the forecast period.

Health hazards associated with arts and crafts materials challenge the growth of the K-12 arts and crafts material market. Generally, constant exposure to some arts and crafts can be detrimental to the health of the students and long-term exposure to some arts and crafts materials can cause chronic diseases. Acute (short-term) exposure to strong acids can cause severe burns the injuries. Furthermore, chemical exposure, on the other hand, is caused by inhaling chemicals or accidentally consuming chemicals. Hence, such challenges will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

K-12 Arts And Crafts Material Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The K-12 arts and crafts material market analysis includes distribution channel (offline and online), school level (middle school, pre-primary school, primary school, and high school), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, middle east, and Africa, and South America).

The offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, and art supply stores that serve the needs of the K-12 arts and crafts market and is expected to grow steadily. Some stores that offer K-12 arts and crafts materials focus on expanding their presence. For instance, Walmart Inc. (Walmart) had approximately 10,622 retail stores worldwide as of April 2023 , while at the end of 2022, it had 10,593 retail stores. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the offline segment of the K-12 arts and crafts material market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

ACTIVA Products Inc.

American Art Clay Co. Inc.

Bangkit USA Inc.

Inc. Crayola

eeBoo Corp.

Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A.

faber-castell

Hudson Envelope Corp.

Itsy Bitsy Pvt. Ltd.

K-12 School Supplies

Kaplan Early Learning Co.

Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd.

and Plastics Ltd. Melissa and Doug

Nasco Inc.

Nygala Corp

RM Educational Resources Ltd.

RM plc.

Staedtler Mars GmbH and Co. KG

LaRose Industries LLC

Max Bringmann KG

Company Offerings

ACTIVA Products Inc. - The company offers K 12 arts and crafts materials such as clay, colored Sand, paper Mache, and sculpting Materials.

The company offers K 12 arts and crafts materials such as clay, colored Sand, paper Mache, and sculpting Materials. Crayola - The company offers K-12 arts and crafts materials such as scrapbook kit, craft book, heartstring garlands, and fingerprint paints paint set.

The company offers K-12 arts and crafts materials such as scrapbook kit, craft book, heartstring garlands, and fingerprint paints paint set. Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. - The company offers K 12 arts and crafts materials such as Creative Street crape paper, Creative Street activity box, Creative Street iridescent film, and Pacon kraft roll.

Related Reports:

The stationery and cards market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 49.21 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (stationery and cards), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising number of commercial establishments and offices is notably driving market growth.

The fine arts logistics market size is expected to increase by USD 779.34 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers fine arts logistics market segmentation by end-user (art dealers and galleries, auction houses, museums and art fairs, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The emergence of online retail and e-commerce channels is notably driving the fine arts logistics market growth.

K-12 Arts And Crafts Material Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 570.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 28% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACTIVA Products Inc., American Art Clay Co. Inc., Bangkit USA Inc., Crayola, eeBoo Corp., Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A., faber-castell, Hudson Envelope Corp., Itsy Bitsy Pvt. Ltd., K-12 School Supplies, Kaplan Early Learning Co., Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd., Melissa and Doug, Nasco Inc., Nygala Corp, RM Educational Resources Ltd., RM plc., Staedtler Mars GmbH and Co. KG, LaRose Industries LLC, and Max Bringmann KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global K-12 arts and crafts material market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 School level Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by School level

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by School level

7.3 Middle school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Pre-primary school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Primary school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 High school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by School level

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ACTIVA Products Inc.

12.4 American Art Clay Co. Inc.

12.5 Bangkit USA Inc.

12.6 Crayola

12.7 Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A.

12.8 Hudson Envelope Corp.

12.9 Itsy Bitsy Pvt. Ltd.

12.10 K -12 School Supplies

12.11 Kaplan Early Learning Co.

12.12 LaRose Industries LLC

12.13 Max Bringmann KG

12.14 Melissa and Doug

12.15 Nasco Inc.

12.16 RM plc.

12.17 Staedtler Mars GmbH and Co. KG

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

