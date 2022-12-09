K-12 blended e-learning market size to grow by USD 24,941.2 million: Education services industry is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global K-12 blended e-learning market has been categorized as a part of the global education services market. The parent market, the education services market, covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. Technavio calculates the global education services market size based on the combined revenues generated by the manufacturers or providers of equipment, software, teaching materials, solutions, and services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2023-2027

The K-12 blended e-learning market size is forecasted to grow by USD 24,941.2 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

K-12 blended e-learning market 2023-2027: Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

K-12 blended e-learning market 2023-2027: Scope

The K-12 blended e-learning market report covers the following areas:

K-12 blended e-learning market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global K-12 blended e-learning market is competitive due to the presence of numerous vendors. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks across the world, whereas small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Vendors are also implementing various strategies to enhance their growth.

Apollo Asset Management Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., edX LLC, Ellucian Co. LP, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Holdings Inc., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Corp., Stride Inc., Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Promethean Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

K-12 blended e-learning market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Hardware



Content



System



Solutions



Others

The hardware segment will account for the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period. In a blended e-learning environment, hardware devices such as laptops, tablets, IWBs, and LCS are required. Vendors in the global K-12 blended e-learning market are offering interactive digital displays for classroom learning.

Application

Pre-primary school



Primary school



Middle school



High school

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Educational institutions in the region are implementing learning frameworks such as flipped classrooms and blended learning. This, in turn, will create opportunities for the providers of LMS, learning content management systems (LCMS), and other software solutions.

What are the key data covered in this K-12 blended e-learning market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the K-12 blended e-learning market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the K-12 blended e-learning market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the K-12 blended e-learning market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 blended e-learning market vendors

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 24,941.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.28 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Apollo Asset Management Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., edX LLC, Ellucian Co. LP, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Holdings Inc., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Corp., Stride Inc., Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Promethean Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

