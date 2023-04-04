K-12 Blended E-Learning Market size to grow by USD 24,941.2 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the need for a cost-effective teaching model - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 blended e-learning market is set to grow by USD 24,941.2 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 17.55% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The K-12 blended e-learning market is driven by the need for a cost-effective teaching model. The blended e-learning approach provides learners and educational institutions with substantial cost savings. As content is available significantly in the digital format and can be regenerated, the emergence of virtual schools helps students manage their learning costs. Apart from the upfront costs for institutions, the intangible benefits are high, as faculty can automate administrative tasks and focus on the personalized learning of students. The e-learning model also benefits teachers and trainers. This is because it enables them to reach out and deliver knowledge to a wider audience. The emergence of cloud-based LMS further reduces the cost of creating, managing, storing, and delivering the content to learners, who can access it from their own devices at their convenience. Hence, the emergence of cost-effective teaching models is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2023-2027

The k-12 blended e-learning market covers the following areas:

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Sizing

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Forecast

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Analysis

The report on the K-12 blended e-learning market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

The emergence of learning via mobile devices is the primary trend driving the K-12 blended e-learning market growth. However, challenges such as the increase in the availability of open-source learning content may hinder the market growth of the K-12 blended e-learning market during the forecast period.

Emerging Trends

The emergence of learning via mobile devices is a major trend driving the market growth for k-12 blended e-learning.

The increasing awareness about the uses of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices and the growing number of tech-savvy students have increased the use of mobile devices in the education services market.

Mobile devices are used for content absorption, attending lectures, receiving alerts and updates, and other educational activities, which is increasing their importance among all the stakeholders in the education industry.

Hence, mobile devices form a fundamental part of the blended e-learning process, which is expected to drive demand for K-12 blended e-learning.

Major Challenges

The growth in the availability of open-source learning content is a major challenge hindering the K-12 blended e-learning market growth.

Due to the increase in the number of open-source solutions, vendors operating in the blended e-learning environment face a threat from education solutions such as massive open online courses (MOOCs), which offer several benefits.

The difference between MOOCs and traditional ways of offering is that MOOCs charge a one-time fee or provide content on a subscription basis.

These courses can be accessed via any mobile device, such as a smartphone, tablet, or laptop, and are in high demand from students who want to gain knowledge and engage in knowledge-development activities.

For certain online courses, users prefer to enroll in the relevant open-source course and access freely downloadable online publications rather than going for a paid version of the same, which hinders the market growth for the K-12 blended e-learning market.

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The k-12 blended e-learning market analysis includes product, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the emergence of learning via mobile devices, the shift in focus to next-gen LMS, and the growing use of gamification and mobile apps for learning as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 blended e-learning market growth during the forecast period.

The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant for the growth of the K-12 blended e-learning market during the forecast period. The fundamental hardware requirements for blended e-learning are laptops, tablets, IWBs, and LCS. Vendors such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Electronics), Educomp Solutions Ltd. (Educomp Solutions), and Providence Equity Partners LLC (Providence Equity Partners), provide content for most of these devices. The hardware devices are affordable, facilitating flexible access to content. With the current shift from traditional classrooms to a blended learning approach, the hardware required for the successful implementation of blended learning has also evolved. Due to the emergence of mobile learning, many barriers to the successful implementation of blended e-learning have disappeared. Hence, interactive digital displays for classroom learning allow all the topics covered during learning sessions to be recorded.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Companies Mentioned

Apollo Asset Management Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Coursera Inc.

D2L Corp.

Docebo Inc.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

edX LLC

Ellucian Co. LP

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Instructure Holdings Inc.

Pearson Plc

PowerSchool Holdings Inc.

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Scholastic Corp.

Stride Inc.

Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Promethean Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings -

D2L Corp. - The company offers K-12 blended e-learning solutions such as skill development, strategy, and data solutions consulting.

The company offers K-12 blended e-learning solutions such as skill development, strategy, and data solutions consulting. Docebo Inc. - The company offers K-12 blended e-learning solutions such as an online training platform, LMS, and learning management system.

The company offers K-12 blended e-learning solutions such as an online training platform, LMS, and learning management system. edX LLC - The company offers K-12 blended e-learning solutions such as data analytics and more.

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist K-12 blended e-learning market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the K-12 blended e-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the K-12 blended e-learning market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 blended e-learning market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The K-12 testing and assessment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.21% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,895.67 million. The increasing use of analytics is notably driving the K-12 testing and assessment market growth.

The K-12 online tutoring market in the UK has the potential to grow by USD 4.50 billion during 2020-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.77%. The rise of the K-12 online tutoring market in UK is largely driven by the increasing preference for STEM education among students in the UK.

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 24,941.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.28 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apollo Asset Management Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., edX LLC, Ellucian Co. LP, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Holdings Inc., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Corp., Stride Inc., Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Promethean Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Content - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Content - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 System - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on System - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on System - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on System - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on System - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Pre-primary school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Pre-primary school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Pre-primary school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Pre-primary school - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Pre-primary school - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Primary school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Primary school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Primary school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Primary school - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Primary school - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Middle school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Middle school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Middle school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Middle school - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Middle school - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 High school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on High school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on High school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on High school - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on High school - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 D2L Corp.

Exhibit 128: D2L Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: D2L Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: D2L Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 131: D2L Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Docebo Inc.

Exhibit 132: Docebo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Docebo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Docebo Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 edX LLC

Exhibit 135: edX LLC - Overview



Exhibit 136: edX LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: edX LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Ellucian Co. LP

Exhibit 138: Ellucian Co. LP - Overview



Exhibit 139: Ellucian Co. LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Ellucian Co. LP - Key offerings

12.7 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Exhibit 141: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Instructure Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 145: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 148: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 149: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

12.10 PowerSchool Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 152: PowerSchool Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: PowerSchool Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: PowerSchool Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Promethean Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Promethean Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Promethean Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Promethean Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Providence Equity Partners LLC

Exhibit 158: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Overview



Exhibit 159: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Segment focus

12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Scholastic Corp.

Exhibit 167: Scholastic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Scholastic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Scholastic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Scholastic Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Stride Inc.

Exhibit 171: Stride Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Stride Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Stride Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 174: Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 177: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio