K-12 Districts Risk Costly SIS Selection Missteps Without Clear Requirements and Integration Planning, Finds Info-Tech Research Group

As student information systems become increasingly central to enrollment, attendance, scheduling, reporting, and communication, many school districts continue to face challenges caused by undocumented processes, disconnected applications, and unclear integration requirements. Info-Tech Research Group's latest blueprint outlines a practical approach to help K-12 organizations bring greater structure, operational clarity, and strategic alignment to SIS selection before vendor evaluation and implementation begin.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Student information systems (SIS) have become operationally critical across K-12 education, connecting everything from enrollment and attendance to scheduling, reporting, and parent communication. Yet many school districts continue to approach SIS selection as a software procurement exercise rather than a strategic operational decision, a gap that Info-Tech Research Group says can create long-term implementation and integration challenges.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Three-Stage Framework for K-12 SIS Selection (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

To help IT leaders in the education sector bring greater structure and clarity to SIS selection efforts, the global IT research and advisory firm has published its blueprint, Select a Student Information System for K-12 Education. The resource provides a practical framework to define processes, map data flows, capture and prioritize requirements, evaluate vendors, and establish a more disciplined selection process. Designed for CIOs, IT leaders, procurement teams, and education administrators, the blueprint helps organizations align SIS decisions with operational needs, integration requirements, and long-term institutional priorities.

"SIS selection becomes significantly more difficult when districts begin evaluating vendors before defining their operational processes, requirements, and integration needs," says Mark Maby, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Without that clarity upfront, districts risk choosing a platform that looks strong in a demo but creates implementation friction, adoption challenges, and long-term performance issues once it is in place."

The firm's blueprint highlights that SIS projects are becoming more difficult as districts manage rising expectations around interoperability, cybersecurity, analytics, parent engagement, and state, provincial, or ministry reporting. At the same time, many education environments still rely on undocumented processes and disconnected systems, making it difficult to assess what a new platform must actually support.

Info-Tech's Three-Stage Framework for K-12 SIS Selection

The Select a Student Information System for K-12 Education blueprint outlines a three-phase methodology designed to help educational organizations evaluate SIS requirements, identify suitable vendors, and conduct structured procurement and demonstration processes. The framework includes the following phases:

Phase 1: Define the Student Information System

IT leaders, administrators, and stakeholders identify key business processes, inventory existing applications, map data flows, capture organizational requirements, and prioritize capabilities. This phase ensures the selection process aligns with institutional objectives and operational realities.

Phase 2: Know the Products and Select Vendors for RFP

Project teams evaluate the SIS market, identify must-have requirements, assess vendor capabilities, and shortlist vendors for formal procurement. This process helps organizations reduce evaluation complexity while focusing on vendors that best align with their priorities.

Phase 3: Engage, Evaluate, and Finalize Selection

Organizations prepare RFPs, conduct structured vendor demonstrations, establish evaluation criteria, and score vendor responses against operational, technical, financial, and usability requirements. The final phase enables organizations to make a more informed and defensible SIS selection decision.

By following the guidance outlined in Info-Tech's blueprint, districts can better account for the operational and financial realities of SIS selection and implementation. The firm's resource emphasizes that implementation, integration, and training activities can consume a significant portion of overall SIS investment, making staffing readiness, change management planning, and stakeholder coordination critical before deployment begins.

The blueprint also advises districts to move beyond baseline feature comparisons by using structured demo scripts, weighted evaluation criteria, and vendor scorecards to assess fit across functionality, usability, cost, vendor viability, and technology.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Mark Maby, and access to the complete Select a Student Information System for K-12 Education blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech, enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, as well as hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group