K-12 furniture market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global k-12 furniture market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,571.79 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period - For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Global K-12 Furniture Market - Five Forces

The global K-12 furniture market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Furniture Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global K-12 furniture market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global K-12 furniture market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (seating, storage, lab equipment, and others), application (classroom, library and labs, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the seating segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The need for K–12 furniture will rise due to industry experts repeatedly emphasizing the necessity for chairs with backrests and seats that can adjust to a student's physical needs. In addition to minimizing slouching and discomfort from prolonged time spent in the lab or classroom, chairs assist children in maintaining appropriate posture. To meet the needs of students of all ages and heights, educational institutions are focused on using chairs with height and back adjustments. Therefore, during the projected period, all of these factors are anticipated to fuel market expansion for K–12 furniture.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global k-12 furniture market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global k-12 furniture market.

APAC will account for 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The APAC global K-12 furniture market is being driven by factors including rising urbanization, bettering people's lifestyles, and expansion in the educational sector. Due to the high manufacturing of wood items compared to other materials, wood furniture is most prevalent in schools in the APAC region - Download a Sample Report

Global K-12 furniture market– Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing importance of K-12 education is notably driving market growth.

With more elementary schools opening up around the world and people becoming more aware of the value of education, there are now more kids, which raises the need for tables and chairs.

The market is expanding due to the creation of innovative products such as portable furniture and classrooms as technology develops, as well as the rising desire for eco-friendly furniture.

Furthermore, the rising demand for ergonomically designed furniture in educational institutions is propelling the growth of the international K–12 furniture market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Technological advancement boosting market growth is the key trend in the market.

The educational sector is experiencing technological advancements, and outdated school furniture is being replaced with more modern and appealing pieces.

Modern dynamic teaching methods like blended learning and flipped classrooms call for adaptable, movable furniture that can be easily changed. As a result, there is a great need for school furniture that is not stacked and has an ergonomic design.

Additionally, when choosing classroom furniture, educational institutions all around the world acknowledge the value of ergonomics. They put a lot of effort into introducing furniture that can adjust to the height and age of the students. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the focus market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Fluctuating prices of raw materials are the major challenge impeding market growth.

Large businesses are being forced by the rise in raw material costs to either adjust or risk losing consumers to rivals who offer the same things for less and sell their goods for more.

The rise in the price of raw materials used to make exquisite furniture could also be the result of changes in labor laws.

Plywood, chipboard, fiberboard, metal, laminate, and plastic are the primary raw materials utilized in the production of fine furniture. Climate and supply chain disruptions affect the price of raw materials needed to make K-12 furniture. Such factors will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this K-12 furniture market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the K-12 furniture market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the K-12 furniture market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the K-12 furniture market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 furniture market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Area Rugs Market by Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The area rugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,532.96 million. The consumer shift toward interior design is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of raw materials may impede the market growth.

Outdoor Furniture Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The outdoor furniture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,207.76 million. The innovation in product design and portfolio expansion are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the long replacement cycle may impede the market growth.

K-12 Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 150 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,571.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.19 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agati Inc., Ballen Panels Ltd., Chongqing Equipment Co. Ltd., Empire Furniture, Fleetwood Group Inc., Haskell, Haworth Inc., Hertz Furniture Systems LLC, HNI Corp., Infiniti Modules Pvt. Ltd., KI, Marco Group Inc., Metalliform Holdings Ltd., MillerKnoll Inc., Palmer Hamilton LLC, Paragon Furniture Inc., SSI Furnishings, Steelcase Inc., Virco MFG Corp., and VS America Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global K-12 furniture market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global K-12 furniture market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Seating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Seating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Seating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Seating - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Seating - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Storage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Storage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Lab equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Lab equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Lab equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Lab equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Lab equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Classroom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Classroom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Classroom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Classroom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Classroom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Library and labs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Library and labs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Library and labs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Library and labs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Library and labs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agati Inc.

Exhibit 120: Agati Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Agati Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Agati Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Fleetwood Group Inc.

Exhibit 123: Fleetwood Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Fleetwood Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Fleetwood Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Haskell

Exhibit 126: Haskell - Overview



Exhibit 127: Haskell - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Haskell - Key offerings

12.6 Haworth Inc.

Exhibit 129: Haworth Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Haworth Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Haworth Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Hertz Furniture Systems LLC

Exhibit 132: Hertz Furniture Systems LLC - Overview



Exhibit 133: Hertz Furniture Systems LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Hertz Furniture Systems LLC - Key offerings

12.8 HNI Corp.

Exhibit 135: HNI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: HNI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: HNI Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: HNI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: HNI Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 KI

Exhibit 140: KI - Overview



Exhibit 141: KI - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: KI - Key offerings

12.10 Marco Group Inc.

Exhibit 143: Marco Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Marco Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Marco Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 MillerKnoll Inc.

Exhibit 146: MillerKnoll Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: MillerKnoll Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: MillerKnoll Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: MillerKnoll Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Palmer Hamilton LLC

Exhibit 150: Palmer Hamilton LLC - Overview



Exhibit 151: Palmer Hamilton LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Palmer Hamilton LLC - Key offerings

12.13 Paragon Furniture Inc.

Exhibit 153: Paragon Furniture Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Paragon Furniture Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Paragon Furniture Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 SSI Furnishings

Exhibit 156: SSI Furnishings - Overview



Exhibit 157: SSI Furnishings - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: SSI Furnishings - Key offerings

12.15 Steelcase Inc.

Exhibit 159: Steelcase Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Steelcase Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Steelcase Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Steelcase Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Virco MFG Corp.

Exhibit 163: Virco MFG Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Virco MFG Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Virco MFG Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Virco MFG Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 VS America Inc.

Exhibit 167: VS America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: VS America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: VS America Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio