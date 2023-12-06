K-12 Makerspace Materials Market to grow by USD 1.87 billion from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ArcBotics LLC, BASIC FUN Inc. and Boxlight Corp, many more

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The k-12 makerspace materials market is estimated to grow by USD 1.87 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.52%. The k-12 makerspace materials market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer k-12 makerspace materials market are ArcBotics LLC, BASIC FUN Inc., Boxlight Corp, Chibitronics Inc., Eduscape, Elenco Electronics Inc., Engino.net Ltd., Follett Corp., GoldieBlox Inc., Innovation First International Inc., KEVA Planks Education, LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Makey Makey LLC., Modular Robotics Inc., Qubits Toy, Sphero Inc., Squishy Circuits Store LLC., Stratasys Ltd., and Wonder Workshop Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Makerspace Materials Market 2024-2028
Company Offering:

  •  ArcBotics LLC: The company offers K 12 makerspace materials such as Robots which includes brands name Hexy and Sparki.
  • BASIC FUN Inc: The company offers K-12 makerspace materials products such as arcade classics, care bears and curligirls, cutetitos and fisher price classics.
  •  Chibitronics Inc: The company offers K 12 makerspace materials such as Paper Circuits STEAM Educators guide.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

  • APAC accounts for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, Australia, India, and South Korea are some of the leading countries contributing to the market growth in APAC. In addition, the growing focus on experiential learning and collaborative learning in schools will drive the growth of the market in APAC.

  • Impactful driver- Increased funding from private organizations
  • Key Trend - Introduction of drones in K-12 robotic learning programs
  • Major Challenges - Student safety and security issues

 Market Segmentation

  • The market share growth by the robotic toolkit segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of robotic tools in their maker spaces by many schools in both developed and developing countries. In addition, they are extensively used in science, engineering, technology, and mathematics (STEM) courses and help to bridge technology and pedagogy to provide physical manifestations of key concepts of education. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.

K-12 Makerspace Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.52%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.86

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and the UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

