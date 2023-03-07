K-12 online education market in China to grow at a CAGR of 15.45% from 2021 to 2026, Growing customization of online education services to be a key trend - Technavio

Mar 07, 2023, 15:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the size of the K-12 online education market in china is estimated to grow by USD 18.93 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.45% during the forecast period. The growing customization of online education services is a key trend in the market. Vendors are extending their product portfolio and service offerings owing to high competition. They are integrating technology and education to ensure higher student engagement and make the learning environment more collaborative. Customized learning helps teachers adjust the learning pace based on the requirements of students. The schedule includes learning tasks and supplementary study materials based on the abilities of each student. This technique helps develop the learning ability and productivity of students and enhances their learning experience. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report
K-12 online education market in China - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (online schools, language learning courses, and test preparation services) and end-user (institutional learners and individual learners).
- The online schools segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The demand for online schools in China is growing owing to their flexibility and convenience when compared to traditional schools. This, in turn, will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.
K-12 online education market in China – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The increase in adoption of online test preparation courses is driving the market growth.
- The rising spending on education by Chinese households and a rise in the number of private institutions are leading to an increase in the number of graduates.
- Many parents enroll their children in programs to enhance their academic performance.
- For instance, students must clear Gaokao, Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), or Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) to pursue higher education in domestic and foreign universities.
- These factors will boost the growth of the K-12 online education market in China during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- The lack of socializing opportunities for students is challenging the market growth.
- In most online programs in China, one teacher is assigned to a number of students in a virtual class.
- As a result, there is a low possibility for one-to-one interaction.
- This leads to a lack of socializing opportunities for students, unlike in conventional school settings.
- These factors can hinder the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this China K-12 online education market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the K-12 online education market in China between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the K-12 online education market in China and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 online education market vendors in China
|
K-12 online education market in China Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.45%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 18.93 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
14.88
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning, China Online Education Group, ChinaEDU Corp., EIC Education, iTutorGroup Ltd., Kaplan Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology, TAL Education Group, and Xueda Education
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports
Table of contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Education services
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Operations
2.2.3 Marketing and sales
2.2.4 Support activities
2.2.5 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 20: Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product
5.3 Online schools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Online schools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Online schools- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Language learning courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Language learning courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Language learning courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Test preparation services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Test preparation services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Test preparation services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 29: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 30: Comparison by End-user
6.3 Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Institutional learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Individual learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by End-user
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 36: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market Driver
8.1.1 Increased adoption of online test preparation courses in China
8.1.2 Improved accessibility to quality education
8.1.3 Outbreak of COVID-19 increased the demand for online education in china
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Skewed interaction and socializing opportunities for students
8.2.2 Availability of low-priced and open educational resources
8.2.3 Rising number of unorganized private tutors
Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing customization of online education services
8.3.2 Increasing use of cloud computing in K-12 online education system
8.3.3 Growing adoption of blended learning
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 42: ?Market positioning of vendors?
10.3 Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Exhibit 43: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 44: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 45: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 46: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Segment focus
10.4 Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning
Exhibit 47: Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning - Overview
Exhibit 48: Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning - Product and service
Exhibit 49: Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning - Key offerings
10.5 China Online Education Group
Exhibit 50: China Online Education Group - Overview
Exhibit 51: China Online Education Group - Product and service
Exhibit 52: China Online Education Group - Key offerings
10.6 ChinaEDU Corp.
Exhibit 53: ChinaEDU Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 54: ChinaEDU Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 55: ChinaEDU Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 56: ChinaEDU Corp. - Segment focus
10.7 EIC Education
Exhibit 57: EIC Education - Overview
Exhibit 58: EIC Education - Product and service
Exhibit 59: EIC Education - Key offerings
10.8 iTutorGroup Ltd.
Exhibit 60: iTutorGroup Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 61: iTutorGroup Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 62: iTutorGroup Ltd. - Key offerings
10.9 Kaplan Inc.
Exhibit 63: Kaplan Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 64: Kaplan Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 65: Kaplan Inc. - Key offerings
10.10 New Oriental Education and Technology
Exhibit 66: New Oriental Education and Technology - Overview
Exhibit 67: New Oriental Education and Technology - Business segments
Exhibit 68: New Oriental Education and Technology - Key News
Exhibit 69: New Oriental Education and Technology - Key offerings
Exhibit 70: New Oriental Education and Technology - Segment focus
10.11 TAL Education Group
Exhibit 71: TAL Education Group - Overview
Exhibit 72: TAL Education Group - Business segments
Exhibit 73: TAL Education Group - Key offerings
Exhibit 74: TAL Education Group - Segment focus
10.12 Xueda Education
Exhibit 75: Xueda Education - Overview
Exhibit 76: Xueda Education - Business segments
Exhibit 77: Xueda Education - Key offerings
Exhibit 78: Xueda Education - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$?
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 80: Research Methodology
Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?
Exhibit 82: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
