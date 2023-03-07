K-12 online education market in China to grow at a CAGR of 15.45% from 2021 to 2026, Growing customization of online education services to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the size of the K-12 online education market in china is estimated to grow by USD 18.93 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.45% during the forecast period. The growing customization of online education services is a key trend in the market. Vendors are extending their product portfolio and service offerings owing to high competition. They are integrating technology and education to ensure higher student engagement and make the learning environment more collaborative. Customized learning helps teachers adjust the learning pace based on the requirements of students. The schedule includes learning tasks and supplementary study materials based on the abilities of each student. This technique helps develop the learning ability and productivity of students and enhances their learning experience. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (online schools, language learning courses, and test preparation services) and end-user (institutional learners and individual learners).

The online schools segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The demand for online schools in China is growing owing to their flexibility and convenience when compared to traditional schools. This, in turn, will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

K-12 online education market in China – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increase in adoption of online test preparation courses is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. The rising spending on education by Chinese households and a rise in the number of private institutions are leading to an increase in the number of graduates.

Many parents enroll their children in programs to enhance their academic performance.

For instance, students must clear Gaokao, Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), or Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) to pursue higher education in domestic and foreign universities.

These factors will boost the growth of the K-12 online education market in China during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of socializing opportunities for students is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. In most online programs in China , one teacher is assigned to a number of students in a virtual class.

, one teacher is assigned to a number of students in a virtual class. As a result, there is a low possibility for one-to-one interaction.

This leads to a lack of socializing opportunities for students, unlike in conventional school settings.

These factors can hinder the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this China K-12 online education market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the K-12 online education market in China between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the size of the K-12 online education market in China and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 online education market vendors in China

K-12 online education market in China Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 14.88 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning, China Online Education Group, ChinaEDU Corp., EIC Education, iTutorGroup Ltd., Kaplan Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology, TAL Education Group, and Xueda Education Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

