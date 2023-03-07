K-12 online education market in China to grow at a CAGR of 15.45% from 2021 to 2026, Growing customization of online education services to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the size of the K-12 online education market in china is estimated to grow by USD 18.93 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.45% during the forecast period. The growing customization of online education services is a key trend in the market. Vendors are extending their product portfolio and service offerings owing to high competition. They are integrating technology and education to ensure higher student engagement and make the learning environment more collaborative. Customized learning helps teachers adjust the learning pace based on the requirements of students. The schedule includes learning tasks and supplementary study materials based on the abilities of each student. This technique helps develop the learning ability and productivity of students and enhances their learning experience. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled K-12 Online Education Market in China
What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession 
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions 
K-12 online education market in China - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (online schools, language learning courses, and test preparation services) and end-user (institutional learners and individual learners).

  • The online schools segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The demand for online schools in China is growing owing to their flexibility and convenience when compared to traditional schools. This, in turn, will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

K-12 online education market in China Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The increase in adoption of online test preparation courses is driving the market growth.
  • The rising spending on education by Chinese households and a rise in the number of private institutions are leading to an increase in the number of graduates.
  • Many parents enroll their children in programs to enhance their academic performance.
  • For instance, students must clear Gaokao, Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), or Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) to pursue higher education in domestic and foreign universities.
  • These factors will boost the growth of the K-12 online education market in China during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The lack of socializing opportunities for students is challenging the market growth.
  • In most online programs in China, one teacher is assigned to a number of students in a virtual class.
  • As a result, there is a low possibility for one-to-one interaction.
  • This leads to a lack of socializing opportunities for students, unlike in conventional school settings.
  • These factors can hinder the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this China K-12 online education market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the K-12 online education market in China between 2022 and 2026
  • Precise estimation of the size of the K-12 online education market in China and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 online education market vendors in China

The K-12 online tutoring market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 97.66 billion. The growing importance of STEM education is notably driving the K-12 online tutoring market growth, although factors such as growing demand for the threat from open tutoring resources and private tutors may impede the market growth.

The K-12 testing and assessment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.21% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 9,895.67 million. The increasing use of analytics is notably driving market growth, although factors such as credibility issues may impede the market growth.

K-12 online education market in China Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 18.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

14.88

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning, China Online Education Group, ChinaEDU Corp., EIC Education, iTutorGroup Ltd., Kaplan Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology, TAL Education Group, and Xueda Education

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

