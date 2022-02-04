K-12 Online Tutoring Market in the UK - Increasing Preference towards STEM Education to Drive Market |Structured Tutoring Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

K-12 Online Tutoring Market: Increasing preference towards STEM education to drive growth

The growth of the K-12 online tutoring market in the UK is largely driven by the increasing preference for STEM education among students in the UK. The increasing number of job opportunities in the STEM field is one of the major reasons for the rising popularity of these courses among students globally. The UK is considered one of the pioneers in STEM education as it has been holding a great reputation for academic excellence for many years. Parents, students, and various stakeholders in the education sector, globally, are placing great emphasis on basic STEM education in schools.

K-12 Online Tutoring Market: Increase in the number of e-learning enrollments in the higher education sector in the country trends

The demand for K-12 online tutoring in the UK is largely driven by the increase in the number of e-learning enrollments in the higher education sector in the country. Technology has transformed education and made online education the preferred platform for students in the UK.E-learning enrollments in the higher education sector have increased significantly over the past few years. The demand for K-12 online tutoring services will increase during the forecast period, as a greater number of higher education institutes introduce e-learning courses currently

However, factors such as an increase in open-source learning content may impede the market growth.

K-12 Online Tutoring Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

This market research report segments the K-12 online tutoring market by Type (Structured tutoring and On-demand tutoring) Course (assessments and subjects).

The K-12 online tutoring market in UK's share growth by the structured tutoring segment will be significant for revenue generation. Structured tutoring methods are classes or sessions planned and scheduled for a period. As the sessions are conducted online through virtual media, the understanding between tutors and students plays a vital role in the overall effectiveness of the program. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the K-12 online tutoring market size in UK.



Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

K-12 Online Tutoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.68 Regional analysis UK and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution UK at 100% Key consumer countries UK and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, Pearson Plc, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio