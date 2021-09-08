K-12 Online Tutoring Market in the UK to Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 11% During 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing preference towards STEM education is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the increasing availability of open-source learning content will challenge market growth.

The K-12 online tutoring market in the UK report is segmented by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring) and course (assessments and subjects). By type, the structured tutoring segment will be leading the market's growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Chegg Inc.

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

Club Z! Inc.

iTutorGroup

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

