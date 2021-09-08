K-12 Online Tutoring Market in the UK to Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 11% During 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 08, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "K-12 Online Tutoring Market in the UK by Type and Course - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the K-12 online tutoring market in the UK between 2021 and 2025 is USD 4.5 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing preference towards STEM education is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the increasing availability of open-source learning content will challenge market growth.
The K-12 online tutoring market in the UK report is segmented by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring) and course (assessments and subjects). By type, the structured tutoring segment will be leading the market's growth during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
- Chegg Inc.
- China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.
- Club Z! Inc.
- iTutorGroup
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
