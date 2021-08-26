K-12 Online Tutoring Market In UK to Accelerate at a CAGR of over 10.77% During 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, Pearson Plc, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector and the need for a cost-effective teaching model will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

K-12 Online Tutoring Market is segmented as below:

Type

Structured Tutoring



On-demand Tutoring

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45928

K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

K-12 Online Tutoring Market size

K-12 Online Tutoring Market trends

K-12 Online Tutoring Market industry analysis

The k-12 online tutoring market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing preference towards STEM education will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increase in open-source learning content will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the K-12 online tutoring market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

E-textbook Rental Market Report - The projected valuation of the e-textbook rental market by 2025 is USD 402.10 million. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 23.21%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Education Apps Market Report -The education apps market has the potential to grow by USD 70.55 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%.Download a free sample report now!

K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist K-12 online tutoring market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the K-12 online tutoring market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the K-12 online tutoring market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 online tutoring market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 - 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Structured tutoring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-demand tutoring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Course

Market segments

Comparison by Course

Assessments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Subjects - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Course

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Chegg Inc.

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

Club Z! Inc.

iTutorGroup

Pearson Plc

Stride Inc.

TAL Education Group

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

