K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK to grow by USD 10.24 billion from 2023 to 2028; the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Academic Tutor Online, Chegg Inc. and Club Z Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The k-12 online tutoring market in UK is estimated to grow by USD 10.24 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.06%. The K-12 online tutoring market in UK is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer k-12 online tutoring market in UK are Academic Tutor Online, Chegg Inc., Club Z Inc., CueLearn Pvt Ltd, Etutorworld Corp., Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kesson Group Inc, Pearson Plc, Revolution Prep LLC, SENDTutoring Ltd, Star Gleam Education LTD, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Tutor.com Inc., TutorFront, TutorMe LLC, Varsity Tutors LLC, and Wyzant Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK 2024-2028
The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Company Offering:

  • Academic Tutor Online - The company offers Online Tutoring services for academic subjects including maths, English, science, computer science, and more.
  • Chegg Inc. - The company offers Online Tutoring services like textbook solutions and homework solutions.
  • Club Z Inc - The company offers Online Tutoring services such as personalized professional tutoring based on individual time schedules assisting them in writing, reading, math, and others.
Key Driver

The need for a cost-effective teaching model is the key factor driving market growth. The concept of K12 Online Training can be viewed as a major cost-saving for learners and institutions. Furthermore, the deployment of the Cloud LMS Learning Management System reduces costs by providing content creation, management, storage, and delivery for learners who can access it from any device according to their convenience.

  • Impactful driver- Increasing preference toward STEM education
  • Key Trend - Emergence of learning via mobile devices
  • Major Challenges - Credibility of sources and content quality

 Market Segmentation

  • Based on Type, the market is classified into structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring. The market share growth by the structured tutoring segment will be significant during the forecast period. Structured teaching methods consist of classes or sessions planned and scheduled over some time. Market participants make sure that sessions for the whole program are taken over by one tutor. The students and the tutor are better acquainted with each other. In addition, growth in this segment is driven by the various promotional activities undertaken by market operators to ensure that parents and pupils are encouraged to take advantage of Structured Tutoring.

K-12 Online Tutoring Market Scope in UK

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.78

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Market Segmentation by Courses

9 Customer Landscape

10 Geographic Landscape

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

12 Company Landscape

13 Company Analysis

14 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

