K-12 online tutoring market size to grow by USD 97.66 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the growing importance of STEM education - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global K-12 online tutoring market size is estimated to increase by USD 97.66 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing importance of STEM education. STEM education increases job opportunities for students, which is one of the key reasons driving its demand globally. Basic STEM education is essential in cracking many competitive exams to gain access to higher education institutions. To capitalize on the growing demand for STEM, vendors are offering specialized and customized online tutoring services for STEM education to students. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2023-2027

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market – Market Dynamics

Key trend influencing growth – The emergence of learning via mobile devices is identified as the key trend in the market. The rising adoption of smartphones and tablets and the growing number of tech-savvy students have increased the popularity of mobile devices in the education industry. This allows students to gain access to the required content at their convenience. With the rising adoption of smartphones and tablets, vendors are emphasizing the development of K-12 online learning content that can be accessed through mobile devices. This is positively influencing the growth of the global K-12 online tutoring market.

Major challenges hindering growth – The threat from open tutoring resources and private tutoring is a significant challenge hindering growth. The market is replete with a considerable number of open-source tutors that offer free services. There are also numerous private tutors that charge significantly less fee than online K-12 tutoring vendors. Hence, consumers prefer these services instead of spending time on learning programs offered by mainstream vendors. This is reducing the growth potential in the market.

Global K-12 online tutoring market – Vendor Analysis

The global K-12 online tutoring market is fragmented. The market comprises numerous regional and global players that cater to the requirements of students, schools, colleges, and universities. The vendors are focusing on delivering their products through multiple distribution channels and designing specific products for educational institutions. They are also forming partnerships with technology service providers to enhance their offerings and stay competitive in the market.

A few prominent vendors that offer K-12 online tutoring in the market are

Chegg Inc. - The company offers K-12 online tutoring for subjects such as biology, business, engineering, maths, and science.

- The company offers K-12 online tutoring for subjects such as biology, business, engineering, maths, and science. Club Z Inc. - The company offers K-12 online tutoring which provides personalized schedules.

- The company offers K-12 online tutoring which provides personalized schedules. D2L Corp. - The company offers K-12 online tutoring through the platform, D2L Brightspace.

- The company offers K-12 online tutoring through the platform, D2L Brightspace. Fleet Education Services Ltd. - The company offers K-12 online tutoring for subjects such as Maths, Science, and Humanities.

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the structured tutoring segment will be significant during the forecast period. Structured tutoring improves the learning experience between students and the tutor as the teaching sessions are conducted online through virtual media. This increases the understanding between tutors and students, increasing the program's overall effectiveness.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global K-12 online tutoring market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global K-12 online tutoring market.

APAC will account for 52% of the market growth during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of digital education technology in developing countries such as China and India is driving the growth of the K-12 online tutoring market in APAC.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

What are the key data covered in this K-12 online tutoring market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the K-12 online tutoring market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the K-12 online tutoring market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the K-12 online tutoring market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 online tutoring market vendors

The United States e-learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 48.4 billion . The evolved learning and education landscape is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as growing competition from MOOCs may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The evolved learning and education landscape is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as growing competition from MOOCs may impede the market growth. The academic e-learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 147.89 billion . The launch of new online degrees is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high development costs associated with e-learning courses may impede the market growth.

K-12 Online Tutoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 97.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.98 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge LLC, Chegg Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z Inc., D2L Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Franchise Group Inc., Growing Stars Inc., Instructure Holdings Inc., iTutorGroup Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Nuevo Agora Centro De Estudios SL, Pearson Plc, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Courses



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global K-12 online tutoring market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global K-12 online tutoring market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Course Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Course Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Structured tutoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Structured tutoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Structured tutoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Structured tutoring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Structured tutoring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 On-demand tutoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on On-demand tutoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on On-demand tutoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on On-demand tutoring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on On-demand tutoring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Courses

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Courses - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Courses - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Courses

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Courses



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Courses

7.3 Assessments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Assessments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Assessments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Assessments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Assessments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Subjects - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Subjects - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Subjects - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Subjects - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Subjects - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Courses

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Courses ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Chegg Inc.

Exhibit 113: Chegg Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Chegg Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Chegg Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Chegg Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Club Z Inc.

Exhibit 117: Club Z Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Club Z Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Club Z Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 D2L Corp.

Exhibit 120: D2L Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: D2L Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: D2L Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: D2L Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Fleet Education Services Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Fleet Education Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Fleet Education Services Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Fleet Education Services Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Franchise Group Inc.

Exhibit 127: Franchise Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Franchise Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Franchise Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Franchise Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Growing Stars Inc.

Exhibit 131: Growing Stars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Growing Stars Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Growing Stars Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Instructure Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 134: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 iTutorGroup Ltd.

Exhibit 137: iTutorGroup Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: iTutorGroup Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: iTutorGroup Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Nuevo Agora Centro De Estudios SL

Exhibit 140: Nuevo Agora Centro De Estudios SL - Overview



Exhibit 141: Nuevo Agora Centro De Estudios SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Nuevo Agora Centro De Estudios SL - Key offerings

12.13 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 143: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 144: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

12.14 Stride Inc.

Exhibit 147: Stride Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Stride Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Stride Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 TAL Education Group

Exhibit 150: TAL Education Group - Overview



Exhibit 151: TAL Education Group - Business segments



Exhibit 152: TAL Education Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: TAL Education Group - Segment focus

12.16 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

