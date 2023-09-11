K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market to grow by USD 496.9 million from 2022 to 2027, Product premiumization due to technological advances to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 robotic toolkits market size is expected to grow by USD 496.9 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 19.02% as per the latest Technavio market research report. The report has been segmented by type (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Product premiumization due to technological advances is notably driving market growth. The K-12 robotic toolkits market is witnessing a surge in market competition, driven by technological strides and evolving customer preferences. These shifts are propelled by intensified research and development efforts spanning technology, performance, features, and inventive design. The outcome is an array of products capable of accomplishing diverse tasks with constrained resources. Additionally, the uptick in consumer disposable income has spurred a heightened demand for advanced educational products and services, fueling the market for K-12 robotic toolkits. Furthermore, vendors are channeling investments to enhance both the aesthetic allure and operational efficacy of K-12 robotic toolkits. For instance, RobotLAB's NAO boasts 20 pre-installed languages, bolstering its interactive speech recognition system. Such augmentations guide premium models that exhibit expanded applications in nurturing children's skill development, ultimately fostering further market expansion during the forecast period. Discover insights on market size before buying the full report- Download the sample report

K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market: Segment Overview

This market research report segments the K-12 robotic toolkits market by type (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the science segment will be significant during the forecast period. K-12 robotic toolkits amplify this educational paradigm by empowering students to conceptualize, construct, and program robots that contribute to devising solutions, addressing challenges, and comprehending scientific principles. This approach captivates student interest through its interactive and immersive nature, thereby fostering a deeper grasp of scientific concepts. Furthermore, this segment serves as a conduit for integrating advanced technology and robotics into education, ushering in a more dynamic and participatory approach to teaching science. It facilitates the exploration of real-world applications and cultivates practical proficiencies essential within the STEM sector and relevant professions. Consequently, these multifaceted advantages are set to propel the growth of this market segment throughout the forecast period.

Geography Overview:

North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

The growing demand for international schools is a key trend in the market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of advanced robotic toolkits is challenging market growth.

What are the key data covered in the K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market reports:

Historic Market size

Company landscape and analysis including Amtek Co. Inc., ArcBotics LLC, Boxlight Corp, Digital Dream Labs, Eduscape, Evollve Inc., EZRobot Inc., India First Robotics Innovation and Research LLP, Innovation First International Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Modular Robotics Inc., Pitsco Inc, Robolink Inc., ROBOTIS Co. Ltd, RobotLAB Inc, Sony Group Corp., Sphero Inc., Valiant Technology Ltd., and Wonder Workshop Inc.

K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 496.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amtek Co. Inc., ArcBotics LLC, Boxlight Corp, Digital Dream Labs, Eduscape, Evollve Inc., EZRobot Inc., India First Robotics Innovation and Research LLP, Innovation First International Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Modular Robotics Inc., Pitsco Inc, Robolink Inc., ROBOTIS Co. Ltd, RobotLAB Inc, Sony Group Corp., Sphero Inc., Valiant Technology Ltd., and Wonder Workshop Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Geography

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

