K-12 Schools Can Now Fully Optimize American Rescue Act Funding with the Only Comprehensive COVID-19 Screening Solution, SafelyThrive

The SafelyThrive program aligns with the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) guidelines for reopening schools.

K-12 schools can benefit from the peace of mind in knowing they are mitigating current risks as well as fully preparing for potential future surges with SafelyThrive. Each component of the SafelyThrive program aligns with the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) guidelines for reopening schools. And, as the most comprehensive and only fully managed turnkey program available to schools, SafelyThrive infrastructures are fully managed by medical experts and powered by world-leading laboratory equipment and healthcare companies, Illumina , Thermo Fisher Scientific , Hamilton , Diversified Medical Healthcare , and Co-Diagnostics INC. , taking the guesswork out of COVID-19 screening and protection.

Under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the ELC for reopening schools funding includes the following, as stated in their guidelines:

Recipient using purchasing authorities to obtain screening testing kits, and necessary supplies, and providing them to school districts and private/charter schools within their jurisdiction Providing courier services to improve turn-around time for results Providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Providing laboratory equipment Personnel support, onsite, such as a screening testing coordinator, for sample collection, or other additional staff needed to implement testing programs, etc. Logistical and operational support, including IT systems and data management, as needed

To ensure each school and community is properly protected, SafelyThrive assesses each schools' needs and creates a customized plan and provides assistance to ensure each plan complies with the ELC Reopening Schools funding to deliver the optimal testing measures. These components include continual supply of test kits and personal protective equipment, accurate cyclical onsite testing with real-time reporting, contact tracing, tracking for new variants with Next Generation Sequencing, mobile app integration, cloud- based administration, privacy-driven contact tracing (optional), privacy-driven facial kiosk recognition (optional), and program management.

"Our SafelyThrive team is continually researching evolving global health issues including the implications of the new and emerging variants to ensure schools stay informed, prepared, and protected," said Jeff Hrush, VP of SafelyThrive. "We developed SafelyThrive so that schools can reopen and operate with their privacy protected and their health and safety expertly managed."

Along with top healthcare companies, SafelyThrive is also powered by major software, transportation, and finance companies, SafelyBack , CityZenith , Matthews Specialty Vehicles , and Ikaron Haor .

Schools and universities that would like to know how to receive funding from the American Rescue Act's ELC COVID relief package should register for an upcoming SafelyThrive webinar by clicking the link below:

COVID Relief Funding Webinar

For more information on SafelyThrive, please visit https://www.safelythrive.com/ , email [email protected] , or call 866-305-4935.

ABOUT SAFELYTHRIVE

A high-level multifaceted solution to managing the health and safety of industries, events, and communities, SafelyThrive was developed by medical experts to combat COVID-19. Providing a HIPAA compliant comprehensive solution including cyclical testing, PPE supply, contact tracing, and genomic sequencing to monitor novel variants, SafelyThrive is the only all-in-one platform of its kind. Partners Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hamilton, Diversified Medical Healthcare, Co-Diagnostics INC., SafelyBack, CityZenith, Matthews Specialty Vehicles, and Ikaron Haor ensure continual access to quality supplies, accurate testing, quick results, and continued guidance for evolving global healthcare issues in compliance with local, state, and federal requirements. For more information on SafelyThrive, please visit www.safelythrive.com , email [email protected] or call 866-305-4935.

SOURCE SafelyThrive