K-12 Social Studies Market Survey Report 2019
Nov 11, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 The "K-12 Social Studies Market Survey Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
K-12 Social Studies Market Survey Report 2019 provides information on the core and supplemental resources used by social studies educators for the instruction of their students. The data and analysis contained in the report will help social studies product developers and marketers learn more about K-12 social studies instruction so they can sharpen the focus of their product plans.
K-12 Social Studies Market Survey Report 2019 is based on a survey of educators during the 2018-2019 school year. The educators surveyed included classroom teachers, social studies teachers, social studies department chairs and instruction/curriculum supervisors.
Information provided in this report includes:
- Who are the leading providers of core and supplemental social studies resources
- How much of social studies instruction time is spent using digital tools or content
- What are the most important criteria when social studies instructional materials are selected
- What social studies related websites teachers are using or recommending for student use
The 2019 report is one of a series of annual reports providing data on the choices schools are making as they select instructional resources for core K-12 subjects.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Introduction
- New Look at Social Studies Market
4 State of Social Studies 2019-2020
- Impact of State Adoptions
- Opportunities in 2019
- California Sales Drive 2019 Market
- Sources of Social Studies Materials
- Educators Cite Sources for Social Studies Instructional Materials
- Socioeconomic Status and Source for > 75% of Instructional Materials, Per Educators
- Supplemental Spending for Social Studies
- Estimate of Social Studies Spending by Classroom
5 Using a Core Program
- Use of a Core Program by Subject Area
- Use of a Core Social Studies Program by Grade Level
- How Social Studies Programs Are Used by Publisher
- Core Social Studies Programs in Use
- Core Social Studies Programs by Publisher
- Important Attributes of Core Social Studies Programs
- Top Attributes of Core Social Studies Programs, Overall
- Attributes of Core Social Studies Programs Ranked #1 by Grade Level
- Core Social Studies Program Use: Print or Digital
- Method of Core Social Studies Program Access by Grade Level
- How Long Current Core Program Has Been in Use
- How Long Current Social Studies Program Has Been in Use
- Choosing the Same Program Again
- Would You Choose the Same Program Again?
6 Other Social Studies Resources
- Primary Tool if Not a Core Program
- Alternatives to Core by Grade Level
- With a Textbook or as a Textbook Replacement
- How Alternative Resources Are Used
- Criteria When Selecting Supplemental Resources
- Most Important Criteria in Selecting Supplemental Social Studies Materials
7 The Shift to Digital
- Percent of Social Studies Time Spent Using Any Digital Tools or Content
- Chromebooks Most Often Used for Digital Access
- Hardware Most Often Used for Digital Access
- Social Studies Websites Used or Recommended
- Top Social Studies Websites Used or Recommended
8 Purchasing Outlook
- Who Makes Social Studies Purchasing Decisions
- Will Purchasing Increase in 2019-2020?
- Social Studies Purchasing 2019-2020 versus 2018-2019
- Outlook for the Social Studies Market
