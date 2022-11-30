K-12 testing and assessment market size to grow by USD 8.24 billion, Insights on the key drivers and trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The k-12 testing and assessment market size is projected to grow by USD 8.24 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.19% from 2020 to 2025. By region, the global k-12 testing and assessment market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. North America is estimated to contribute 46% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increasing number of government initiatives to improve the quality of education and the overall development of students will facilitate the k-12 testing and assessment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market

K-12 testing and assessment market: increasing use of analytics drives the growth

The increasing use of analytics is driving the growth of the market. Many schools are opting for assessment software that includes learning analytics owing to technological advances and the increasing use of Big Data in the educational industry. The use of learning analytics and adaptive learning in testing modules enables schools to provide a personalized form of learning. Although these concepts are new in the K-12 education industry, they provide the option to automate testing and assessment functions. Moreover, the learning analytics model focuses on capturing useful data to predict the progress and outcomes of students.

K-12 testing and assessment market: Increasing emphasis on formative learning tools is the key trend

The increasing emphasis on formative learning tools is a key trend in the K-12 testing and assessment market growth. Formative assessment includes the assessment of students in real time. This method is used to identify the weak areas of learners and provide them with relevant feedback. The rise in the adoption of digital content and the growing popularity of online learning have led many educators to invest in various formative assessment tools. This can help them improve their teaching methods. Formative learning tools enable teachers to provide quick feedback to students and monitor students' activities on devices.

K-12 testing and assessment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the k-12 testing and assessment market by product (curriculum-based testing and non-curriculum-based testing) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related reports:

The K-12 online tutoring market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 97.66 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The K-12 blended e-learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 24,941.2 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (hardware, content, system, solutions, and others), application (pre-primary school, primary school, middle school, and high school), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

K-12 testing and assessment market scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry Risks Key companies profiled CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Corp., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

