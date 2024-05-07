K-12 Testing and Assessment Market size to record USD 12.01 billion growth from 2024-2028 Technavio

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global K-12 testing and assessment market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.01 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Product (Curriculum-based testing and Non-curriculum-based testing) and Method (Blended method, Online method, and Traditional method) Key Companies Covered Anthology Inc., Batia Infotech, CogniFit Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, FairTest, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, RAND Corp., Scantron Inc., Sylvan Learning LLC, Thoughtful Learning, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

One of the Key Driver Fueling Growth

Increasing emphasis on formative learning tools:

Formative assessment involves evaluating students' progress during learning. It allows teachers to facilitate rather than instruct. This method helps identify weak areas and offer feedback to improve. With the rise of digital content and online learning, educators are investing in formative assessment tools.



These tools aid in providing quick feedback and monitoring student activities. Socrative is one such tool. It allows teachers to integrate various testing components like presentations and quizzes.



It also enables assessment during video watching by embedding questions. Vizia and Edpuzzle are tools for formative assessment with videos. The emphasis on formative learning tools can drive the global K-12 testing and assessment market.

Major Challenges:

Credibility of sources and content quality

The market for online courses is flooded with vendors, both local and international, offering a wide range of subjects. This abundance makes it challenging for learners to judge the content quality, causing reluctance among educators to adopt blended e-learning. Learners tend to opt for courses from well-known vendors for reliability. However, concerns persist regarding content accuracy and usefulness for employment.



The rapid market expansion has led to a proliferation of vendors, raising credibility issues. This poses problems for independent learners seeking skill enhancement, particularly in regions like India and China where teacher tech literacy is low.

Accreditation and certifications matching industry standards are vital for vendor credibility. These challenges are likely to impede the growth of the global K-12 testing and assessment market in the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Curriculum-based testing

1.2 Non-curriculum-based testing Method 2.1 Blended method

2.2 Online method

2.3 Traditional method Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Curriculum-based testing- The curriculum-based testing (CBT) segment is set for significant growth in the K-12 testing and assessment market. Dominating this sector, CBT accounted for USD 8.52 billion in 2018. It plays a vital role in educational institutions, offering insights into student progress through tasks and assessments. CBT facilitates informed instructional decisions, fostering personalized learning.

Its implementation enables educators to adopt a data-driven approach, empowering students to reach their potential. This essential tool drives the K-12 testing and assessment market, ensuring educators access valuable insights, make informed decisions, and promote personalized learning.

Analyst Review

The K-12 testing and assessment market is witnessing a significant shift towards digital-first approaches, driven by advancements in AI and education technology. Educational institutions are increasingly adopting online examination platforms and innovative testing systems to enhance student engagement and improve academic achievement. With the rise of virtual learning, blended testing and assessment methods are becoming commonplace, combining face-to-face classroom learning with digital platforms.

Educational researchers and instructors are focusing on fostering critical thinking and reasoning skills through adaptive testing and curriculum strategies tailored to real-life circumstances. From national standardized tests to non-curricular requirements, there's a growing emphasis on accountability and educational outcomes.

Furthermore, the market is witnessing increased adoption of online proctoring and AI-linked webcams to ensure the integrity of assessments. With the proliferation of mobile devices and 5G adoption, there's a growing demand for interactive learning technologies and immersive learning environments to meet diverse learning objectives.

Overall, the K-12 testing and assessment market is evolving rapidly, driven by a digital-first approach and a focus on student engagement, problem-solving, and creativity across all educational levels.

Market Overview

In the ever-evolving landscape of K-12 testing and assessment, automation plays a pivotal role. With the shift towards online-based testing, educational researchers are focusing on enhancing analytical skills through AI-driven exams. This ensures educational accountability and empowers remote teaching methods. Digital learning tools are leveraged to create engagement programs, fostering a data-driven decision-making culture among educational scholars.

Interim assessments provide timely insights into student progress, enabling educators to tailor their teaching approach effectively. This dynamic ecosystem emphasizes the importance of innovation in educational assessment, where technology seamlessly integrates with traditional methods to create efficient and reliable solutions for the K-12 market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Curriculum-based Testing



Non-curriculum-based Testing

Method

Blended Method



Online Method



Traditional Method

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

