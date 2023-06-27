K-12 testing and assessment market to grow by USD 9,895.67 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the increasing use of analytics - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 testing and assessment market size is set to grow by USD 9,895.67 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.21%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The K-12 testing and assessment market is segmented as follows:

Product

Curriculum-based Testing



Non-curriculum-based Testing

Method Outlook

Blended method



Online method



Traditional method

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the curriculum-based testing segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Various performance-based tasks and observation, and formative assessment are used in K-12 testing by educational institutions. The curriculum-based testing market traditionally consists of pen and paper-based tests, which reflects the low awareness of education technology solutions in emerging and developing economies. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, request a sample report!

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the k-12 testing and assessment market include Anthology Inc., Batia Infotech, CogniFit Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Edutech, ExamSoft Worldwide LLC, FairTest, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., K12 Techno Services Pvt. Ltd, NIIT Ltd, Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Qorrect, Scantron Inc., Sylvan Learning LLC, UMeWorld Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Anthology Inc. - The company offers a wide range of K-12 testing and assessment under the brand name Anthology.

The company offers a wide range of K-12 testing and assessment under the brand name Anthology. CogniFit Inc. - The company offers a wide range of K-12 testing and assessments such as General Cognitive Assessment, Academic Cognitive Assessment (CAB A), and Concentration Cognitive Assessment (CAB AT).

The company offers a wide range of K-12 testing and assessments such as General Cognitive Assessment, Academic Cognitive Assessment (CAB A), and Concentration Cognitive Assessment (CAB AT). Coursera Inc. - The company offers K-12 assessment named Active Learning and Assessment in K12 Blended and Online Learning.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The K-12 testing and assessment market is driven by the increasing use of analytics. Technological advances and the growing use of big data have increased the prominence of analytics in educational institutions. The inclusion of analytics is enabling schools to provide a personalized form of learning.

Teachers and educators can use the captured data through analytics to identify the learning needs and provide a customized plan for students. They also provide a viable option to automate the testing and assessment function of teachers and educators. Many such benefits are increasing the use of analytics in the education sector, which is positively influencing the growth of the market.

Significant Trends

Increasing emphasis on formative learning tools is an emerging trend in the K-12 testing and assessment market. Formative assessment involves the assessment of students as and when they progress with learning and enables teachers to act as a facilitator rather than a teacher.

Weak areas of learners can be assessed and provide them with feedback through this method. Furthermore, due to the rise in the adoption of digital content and the growing popularity of online learning, many educators are increasingly investing in various formative assessment tools to improve their teaching methods to provide experiential learning to students.

Major Challenges

Credibility issues challenge the growth of the K-12 testing and assessment market. Due to the presence of domestic, regional, and global vendors that offer a range of testing and assessment solutions to K-12, the market is fragmented, which include gamification and online quizzes.

Additionally, students prefer to opt for K-12 testing and assessment solutions from well-established players that have credible names. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

K-12 Testing And Assessment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,895.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anthology Inc., Batia Infotech, CogniFit Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Edutech, ExamSoft Worldwide LLC, FairTest, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., K12 Techno services Pvt. Ltd, NIIT Ltd, Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Qorrect, Scantron Inc., Sylvan Learning LLC, UMeWorld Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

