K-12 Testing and Assessment Market To Grow USD 32270 Million By 2028 at a CAGR of 8.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 15, 2022 -- The global K-12 Testing and Assessment System Market is segmented by Type (Cloud-Based, On Premise), by Application (Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028.

The global K-12 Testing and Assessment System market size is projected to reach USD 32270 Million by 2028, from USD 17560 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the K-12 Testing and Assessment System Market:

With the spread of AI and automation throughout the educational landscape, the size of the global K–12 testing and assessment market is expected to increase. The way that countries deliver K–12 assessments may change as a result of technological improvements and strong accountability measures.

The rise of data literacy has given students a strong foundation on which to improve their capacity to analyze, evaluate, visualize, organize, and compile data.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE K-12 TESTING AND ASSESSMENT SYSTEM MARKET:

Synchronous assessment enables instant feedback. Asynchronous tests, however, also have a number of benefits. Students have more freedom over when and how long they can spend finishing assignments, and they are not at the mercy of an unexpected internet outage. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the K-12 Testing and Assessment System market.

In order to aid students in improving their learning process, educational institutions are encouraged to gather and track grades, attendance information, scores, and demographics. Currently, there has been a noticeable boost in the knowledge that kids are learning because of Big Data analytics, cloud computing, and mobile technology. Education delivery as a whole has grown more organized.

Both private schools and public K–12 schools in the United States use e-learning. While some e-learning settings allow students to attend lessons from their homes or other locations, others allow them to do so in a typical classroom setting. Many states are making increasing use of online learning systems for virtual schools across the nation. This will further drive the growth of the K-12 Testing and Assessment System market.

One major trend driving the expansion of the K–12 testing and assessment market is the growing emphasis on formative learning technologies. Real-time evaluation of students is a component of formative assessment. This technique is intended to pinpoint students' areas of weakness and give them useful criticism. Many educators have purchased numerous formative assessment tools as a result of the increased popularity of online learning and the adoption of digital content. This could aid them in developing their instructional strategies. With the use of formative learning technologies, teachers can check on students' online activity and give timely feedback to pupils.

K-12 TESTING AND ASSESSMENT SYSTEM MARKET SHARE

The adoption of strict government regulations will cause the K–12 testing assessment market in North America to grow significantly. For instance, the Texas Education Agency stated in August 2020 that the Texas Formative Assessment Resource (TFAR), a free, optional online tool that would assist instructors in obtaining formative and real-time feedback on students' progress, will be made available. The usage of formative assessment methods and the enhancement of academic thinking abilities will be beneficial for the region.

Key Companies:

