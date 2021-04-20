K-Beauty Brand Donginbi Launches Men's Skincare

Referred to in Asia as the "root of immortality," DONGINBI utilizes the precious ingredient red ginseng once it has been aged six years providing the most luxurious and advanced anti-aging skincare experience in Korean skincare. DONGINBI's Red Ginseng Homme Power collection is available for purchase starting today at an 20% discount until 29th April. Customers can enjoy an extra 10% off with the code <DIBHOMME>. All products originally retail for $24.99 - $84.99.

Red Ginseng Homme Power Moisture Balancing Set - $84.99 ($59.49 launch price)

The set is for all skin types and contains Homme toner 120ml, Homme Emulsion 120ml, Homme cleansing foam 50ml, Homme Toner 15ml, and Homme Emulsion 15ml. The active ginseng ingredient promotes firmness, elasticity, and brightness. These formulas are designed to moisturize specifically men's skin without feeling sticky.

Red Ginseng Homme Power All-in-One Fluid - $52.99 ($37.09 launch price)

Toner that leaves the skin feeling fresh right after application with a non-sticky formula and is gentle even on newly shaved skin.

Red Ginseng Homme Power Deep Cleasing Foam - $24.99 ($17.49 launch price)

Face cleanser with a rich texture that leaves the skin feeling smooth and hydrated. It has a fresh fragrance and is suitable for all skin types.

For more information, please contact:

Donginbi

Official Site : https://www.donginbi.com//index.php

Social Media : IG @donginbiusa

Brand Inquiry : Instagram DM or e-mail [email protected]

SOURCE Korea Ginseng Corp