K-Beauty Brand Hanhoo Expands Retail Footprint with Nationwide Target Launch

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanhoo , the K-beauty brand known for delivering effective, affordable, and targeted skincare solutions, is proud to announce its official launch at Target. Beginning today, a curated selection of Hanhoo's best-selling blemish and pore-care products will be available at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com - making clearer, calmer skin easier to grab than ever.

"Hanhoo is about real problems and real solutions," says Tracy Miranda, Brand Manager at Hanhoo. "We're thrilled to bring our signature blend of affordability and proven results to the Target skincare aisle. Our mission has always been to make trusted K-beauty methods simple and accessible for everyone and partnering with Target allows us to meet our community right where they shop."

Built for real life and real skin moments, Hanhoo's Target collection offers targeted treatments for everything from surprise breakouts to stubborn, under-the-skin bumps. The launch lineup includes:

Blemish Patch: The cult-favorite fix for surface pimples. These hydrocolloid patches help protect spots, discourage picking, and support faster healing - perfect for overnight or daytime wear.

On-The-Go Blemish Patch: A first-of-its-kind portable patch dispenser made for busy schedules, so clear-skin confidence can go wherever you do.

Soothing Blemish Patch: Infused with Tea Tree, Aloe Vera, and Madecassic Acid to help calm redness and irritation while blemishes heal.

EraZit Magnesium Microdart Patch: A next-level solution for deep, hard-to-reach breakouts. Non-dissolving magnesium microdarts deliver soothing ingredients directly to the source of trouble spots.

T-Zone Pore Patch: A multi-shaped patch system designed to mattify shine and visibly improve the look of clogged pores on the nose, forehead, and chin.

Whether you're dealing with a last-minute zit or an ongoing oily T-zone, Hanhoo makes treating breakouts feel easy, approachable, and totally stress-free.

The Hanhoo collection is now available to shop in the skincare aisle at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com. For more information, visit hanhoousa.com or follow @HanhooSkin on social media.

About Hanhoo

Hanhoo delivers easy, targeted skincare solutions powered by trusted K-beauty methods. Known for its award-winning blemish patches and innovative acne-care essentials, Hanhoo simplifies skincare with gentle, effective, and affordable products designed for real life. From breakouts to everyday skin concerns, Hanhoo helps you discover what works best for your skin - so you can focus on being your most confident self.

