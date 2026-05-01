K-Beauty Brand KSECRET SEOUL 1988 Expands In The U.S. with Nationwide Costco Launch

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KSECRET SEOUL 1988, known for combining traditional Korean ingredients with modern derma technology, officially launches at 227 Costco stores nationwide. Celebrated for their highly effective skincare products that honor Korea's heritage while delivering visible results, KSECRET brings its signature philosophy to American consumers with a nationwide retail expansion, available in-store and online at Costco.

KSECRET Seoul 1988 Serum: Retinal Liposome 2% + Black Ginseng

Inspired by Seoul's historical past and modern present, the brand delivers tangible skin transformations by combining the benefits of traditional Korean ingredients with the powerful efficacy of modern derma technology. At the heart of KSECRET's product range is their retinal formula - a more effective and faster acting ingredient compared to retinol.

This milestone launch introduces Costco members to KSECRET SEOUL 1988 Serum: Retinal Liposome 2% + Black Ginseng offered in newly designed 50ml Double Set at $35.99. Designed with liposome technology to help reduce irritation while delivering faster visible results, while the addition of traditional Korean ingredient black ginseng, known for its antioxidant properties, provide key benefits including improvements in skin tone, fine lines, and texture within 14 days.

"We are thrilled to bring SEOUL 1988 Retinal Serum to Costco members across the United States," said Sohee Lim, Global Marketing Lead at KSECRET. "Our retinal serum has already gained strong momentum among TikTok users worldwide, including in the U.S. and Europe, and we are excited to make it more accessible to American consumers through this partnership. Costco recognized the rapid global growth of SEOUL 1988 not simply as a viral beauty product, but as a derma skincare brand validated by real customer experiences. By bringing the dynamic beauty spirit of Seoul to consumers in the U.S. market, we hope our products transform the skincare routine into an enjoyable ritual, empowering them to feel truly confident in their natural beauty."

This exclusive Costco deal offers an accessible way to experience KSECRET's signature approach to quality ingredients that provide real results. Since its launch of the SEOUL 1988 brand in 2024, KSECRET has generated over 2B views on TikTok, with nearly 400K videos created, establishing it as a viral K-beauty favorite.

Costco shoppers can now find KSECRET in select Costco stores nationwide starting April 20, 2026.

About KSECRET

KSECRET SEOUL 1988 is a Korean skincare brand that blends heritage-inspired philosophy with modern innovation to create effective, results-driven products. Rooted in the spirit of Seoul, the brand is dedicated to delivering visible improvements in skin appearance, helping consumers achieve smoother, clearer, and more radiant skin. Known for its strong global momentum and loyal community, KSECRET has gained widespread recognition for products that consistently resonate with consumers seeking both performance and simplicity in their skincare routines.

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SOURCE KSECRET Seoul 1988