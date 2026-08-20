K-Beauty Brand Laka Strengthens U.S. Presence Through Retail Expansion and OLIVE YOUNG FESTA LA 2026

Lip-focused color cosmetics brand welcomed more than 2,500 visitors to its Color Record Bar experience during the three-day K-beauty festival

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laka, a Korean color cosmetics brand specializing in lip products, is strengthening its U.S. presence through expanded retail distribution and consumer-facing brand experiences, including its participation in OLIVE YOUNG FESTA LA 2026, held August 14–16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Laka's "Color Record Bar" at OLIVE YOUNG FESTA LA 2026, held August 14–16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Laka recently expanded its U.S. retail presence through OLIVE YOUNG's stores in Pasadena and Century City, giving more U.S. consumers opportunities to discover and experience the brand in person. Signature products including Fruity Glam Tint, Maxi Glayer Tint, and Soothing Prep Lip Mask are now available at both locations. Across the U.S., Laka is available at 338 retail doors, including Sephora, OLIVE YOUNG, MINISO, Sukoshi, and MISS A. The brand also reaches U.S. consumers online through Amazon and TikTok Shop.

Laka's U.S. expansion is part of its broader global growth. The brand is now available in more than 40 countries worldwide, with over 7,500 retail doors. In 2025, Laka's international sales nearly tripled year over year and accounted for approximately 86% of total sales.

Alongside its retail expansion, Laka participated in OLIVE YOUNG FESTA LA 2026, the first U.S. edition of OLIVE YOUNG's signature experiential K-beauty festival, which brought together 55 Korean beauty and lifestyle brands at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

As part of the festival's Hongdae zone, Laka presented the "Laka Color Record Bar," an interactive shade-discovery experience inspired by its "Every Shade, Every Story" philosophy. Over the three-day event, the booth welcomed more than 2,500 visitors.

Inspired by browsing a record store, the Color Record Bar organized Fruity Glam Tint shades into five mood-based collections displayed as LP-style album sleeves. Visitors selected a mood and explored corresponding shades, transforming Laka's extensive lip color range into a personalized product experience. The concept centered on individual shade discovery, reflecting Laka's broader approach to color and self-expression.

"Our goal is not simply to introduce a product, but to build meaningful ways for consumers to discover and experience Laka over time," said Jicheol Lee, CEO of Laka. "Our growing physical retail presence and the Color Record Bar reflect the same approach: giving people the freedom to explore a wide range of shades, find what feels personal to them, and experience what 'Every Shade, Every Story' means for themselves."

Together, Laka's expanding retail availability and consumer-facing activations reflect its strategy to strengthen its U.S. presence by increasing access to the brand and creating localized opportunities for consumers to discover and experience its products.

About Laka

Founded in South Korea in 2018, Laka is a color cosmetics brand specializing in lip products. The brand celebrates individual expression through an inclusive range of shades, reflected in its brand essence, "Every Shade, Every Story." Today, Laka is available in more than 40 countries, with a retail footprint spanning over 7,500 doors. The brand continues to expand through retail partnerships, e-commerce, and localized consumer experiences across key global markets.

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SOURCE Laka