TikTok-viral peel-off lip treatment drives strong consumer demand, surpassing 100,000 units sold across Amazon and TikTok Shop

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laka, a gender-neutral Korean beauty brand specializing in lip products, today announced the online launch of its TikTok-viral Soothing Prep Lip Mask on Sephora, further expanding its presence with the global beauty retailer following its initial debut earlier this year.

Laka first entered Sephora with a curated lineup of signature lip products, including the Fruity Glam Tint, Fruity Lip Glotioner, and Bonding Glow Lipstick. The addition of the Soothing Prep Lip Mask marks a key expansion of the brand's lip care portfolio.

Laka Expands Sephora Presence with Online Launch of Viral Soothing Prep Lip Mask

The Soothing Prep Lip Mask is a peel-off lip treatment designed to smooth and hydrate the lips, creating an optimized base for lip makeup application. By refining lip texture, the product helps lip color apply more evenly and enhances wear throughout the day.

The product has gained significant traction on social media, driven by its innovative peel-off format, which introduces the concept of peel-off face masks to lip care. Top-performing content featuring the product has exceeded 10 million views per video, reflecting strong consumer engagement. Since its launch in December, global sales have surpassed 800,000 units within 4 months, underscoring rapid consumer adoption and market demand.

"The response to the peel-off lip mask highlights a growing consumer preference for more effective and intuitive lip care solutions," said Jicheol Lee, CEO of Laka. "We are seeing a clear shift toward performance-driven products in the lip category."

Founded in South Korea in 2018, Laka is recognized as the country's first gender-neutral beauty brand. The company focuses on developing high-performance products that cater to diverse styles and a broad range of skin tones, challenging conventional beauty standards. With an emphasis on lip care and color innovation, Laka combines minimalist aesthetics with professional-grade performance.

The Soothing Prep Lip Mask is currently available on Sephora's online store, as well as through Laka's official stores on Amazon and TikTok Shop. The product is expected to roll out to select Sephora retail locations across the United States beginning in mid-May.

About Laka

Founded in 2018, Laka is South Korea's first gender-neutral beauty brand, specializing in high-performance lip products. The brand is committed to redefining beauty norms through inclusive product development and innovative formulations designed to suit a wide spectrum of skin tones and personal styles.

SOURCE Laka