Laka Makes U.S. Retail Debut at Sephora, Bringing Inclusive Beauty to a New Global Audience

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laka, a Korea-based beauty brand recognized for its inclusive approach to lip makeup, is officially launching in the U.S. with its debut at Sephora. Marking the brand's first major U.S. retail expansion, Laka is now available on Sephora.com and in 80 select Sephora stores nationwide.

Laka has built a strong global following for its lip-focused products that champion self-expression, comfort, and inclusive shade development. With this launch, the brand introduces its modern K-beauty philosophy to U.S. consumers who seek expressive color without rigid beauty standards.

Inclusive, Lip-Focused Expertise

At launch, Laka introduces three core lip products designed to complement a wide range of skin tones and personal styles:

Fruity Glam Tint ($18): A lightweight, glossy lip tint that leaves a transfer-proof stain, available in 10 shades, and one of Laka's most recognized, award-winning products in Asia.

Fruity Lip Glotioner ($18): A high-shine lip serum–gloss hybrid formulated with peptides and raspberry seed oil for smooth, comfortable wear.

Blonding Glow Lipstick ($16, online only): A hydrating, buildable lipstick designed for effortless everyday color.

Each product reflects Laka's belief that lip makeup should adapt to the individual — not the other way around.

"Our launch at Sephora marks an important milestone as we expand Laka's inclusive beauty philosophy to the U.S.," said Jicheol Lee, CEO of Laka. "We're excited to connect with consumers who view makeup as a form of self-expression rather than a set of rules."

Availability

Laka will be available beginning February 20, 2026, on Sephora.com and in 80 select Sephora stores across the United States.

About Laka

Founded in Korea, Laka is a beauty brand built on inclusivity and self-expression, with a specialized focus on lip makeup. The brand creates products designed to complement diverse skin tones, identities, and personal styles—encouraging individuals to define beauty on their own terms.

