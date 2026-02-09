K-Beauty Brand TIRTIR Spotlights Intuitive Makeup in NYC Through Exclusive Masterclass

Renowned Makeup Artist Michael Anthony Participates, 60 Media and Influencers Attend Focused Demonstration of MOOD GLIDER Lip & Blush and Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global K-beauty brand TIRTIR hosted an exclusive brand-led makeup event, referred to as the "Masterclass," on February 5th in New York City.

The Masterclass welcomed approximately 60 attendees, including 20 editors from leading beauty and lifestyle media outlets and 40 influencers. The program centered around the newly launched MOOD GLIDER Lip & Blush Stick (available in six shades on Amazon) and the brand's best-selling Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation, combining product demonstrations with brand messaging.

TIRTIR hosted exclusive Masterclass

The event drew particular interest with a live product demonstration led by Michael Anthony, the renowned makeup artist best known for his work with Ariana Grande. Aligned with the concept of TIRTIR's Masterclass, "intuitive and fast makeup solutions for today's busy lifestyles," Anthony noted. He presented a series of polished and versatile makeup looks that highlighted the products' ease of use and adaptability.

During the event, participants received detailed explanations of each product's texture, pigmentation, and versatility, along with practical makeup tips. In particular, the MOOD GLIDER Lip & Blush Stick impressed attendees with its multi-use functionality, enabling a wide range of looks from a single product through intuitive application, reinforcing TIRTIR's message of easy-to- achieve makeup solutions.

The Masterclass extended beyond a traditional product showcase, providing attendees with a first-hand introduction to TIRTIR's evolving brand direction and global identity. As consumer response to the newly launched products continues to build, the event is expected to support continued global visibility through on-site reviews and content generated by participating media and influencers.

A representative from TIRTIR stated, "This New York Masterclass was a meaningful opportunity to directly communicate not only our product excellence but also the sensibility and message that define the TIRTIR brand to a global audience. Moving forward, we plan to continue creating diverse touchpoints that expand brand experiences across global markets."

About TIRTIR

Founded on the belief that beauty should feel as good as it looks, TIRTIR merges cutting-edge K-beauty innovation with skin-nourishing care. Best known for its inclusive shade ranges and skincare-infused complexion formulas, TIRTIR is a brand committed to celebrating every face and every story.

