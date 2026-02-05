K-Beauty goes viral IRL: I Dew Care brings "Seriously Fun Skincare" to Target with its 2026 launch, making playful, results-driven self-care accessible to everyone

Featuring Target-exclusive That's A Wrap, viral multi-mask set Sundae Scoop, and playful essentials
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The TikTok-favorite K-beauty brand I Dew Care is bringing its Seriously Fun Skincare to Target marking a major step in the brand's mission to turn high-performance skincare into a daily joy. Available in stores and online from February 1, 2026, the launch introduces two signature sets:
That's A Wrap (a new Target exclusive)
Sundae Scoop
Alongside a curated assortment of playful, impulse-friendly skincare essentials designed to make viral K-beauty routines more accessible than ever.
Designed to resonate with Gen Z and Millennial consumers alike, the assortment spans playful, sensorial formats and more results-driven skincare solutions. Products address common concerns including dryness, acne, enlarged pores, pigmentation, and early signs of aging, while delivering affordable efficacy with memorable textures, scents, and packaging. From fan-favorite ice cream-inspired masks and headbands to targeted treatments like eye patches and vitamin-rich skincare, the launch ensures something for every routine, mood, and moment.
Launch Highlights:
That's A Wrap: K-Beauty's Viral Obsession, full-face collagen wrapping mask that hydrates and firms in just 20 minutes, no spa required. Includes a plush headband and silicone brush for at-home luxury.(Hydrating + Firming)
Set includes 1 full-size Wrapping Mask, 1 spa headband, and 1 silicone application brush
20-minute treatment versus traditional 3+ hour collagen masks
$28 ($40 value)
Collagen wrapping masks have become a viral hit in Korea and are trending in the U.S., delivering deeper hydration and enhanced skincare absorption for smooth, refreshed skin ○ Perfect for playful, sensorial at-home self-care moments
Launch Date: February 1, 2026
Sundae Scoop: The skincare sundae you don't need a spoon for: multi-mask kit that looks (and smells) as good as it feels. Hydrating, brightening, and soothing scoops for every mood.
Includes 1 full-size Cake My Day (Hydrating), travel sizes of Cookie O'Glow (Brightening) and Chill Mo-Mint (Soothing), plus 1 headband
Combines fun textures and sensorial scents with effective skincare for quick, visible results
Launch Date: February 1, 2026
In addition to the hero SKUs, the Target rollout features a secondary assortment of seasonal products ideal for gifting, impulse buys, and basket-building. These include I Dew Care's viral plush headbands and the Starlit Kitten Brightening Eye Patch, extending the brand's Seriously Fun Skincare philosophy across price points and occasions.
Secondary Assortment Highlights
Plush Headbands (Evergreen & Seasonal)
Retail Price: $10
Assorted styles include Bunny, Reindeer, Cow, Koala, and seasonal designs
Soft, plush texture keeps hair in place during skincare and makeup routines
Viral, giftable accessories ideal for impulse and holiday-driven purchases
Headband 2025 Side Cap Launch Date: 10/26/2025 - 12/27/2025
Bunny Headband Launch Date - 2/15/2026 - 4/04/2026
Starlit Kitten Brightening Eye Patch
Retail Price: $3
Hydrogel eye patch that brightens, cools, and helps reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness
Features a luxe, feel-good self-care experience with a sweet citrus scent
Entry-level price point designed for impulse purchases and trial
Launch Date: 12/28/2025 - October 2026
Availability:
In-store & Online: Target Mask Section
Doors: 1,674 (Sundae Scoop), 1,249 (That's A Wrap)
With a continued focus on playful self-care and proven performance, I Dew Care remains at the forefront of translating viral K-beauty trends into approachable, everyday skincare. The 2026 Target launches invite consumers to indulge in quick, effective, and joy-filled routines that leave skin feeling healthy, hydrated, and refreshed.
About I Dew Care Founded in 2017, I Dew Care combines fun formulas with proven efficacy. From playful packaging to unique textures, sensorial scents, and visible results, the brand delivers a Seriously Fun Skincare experience for all skin types and concerns.
