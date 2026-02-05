K-Beauty goes viral IRL: I Dew Care brings "Seriously Fun Skincare" to Target with its 2026 launch, making playful, results-driven self-care accessible to everyone

Designed to resonate with Gen Z and Millennial consumers alike, the assortment spans playful, sensorial formats and more results-driven skincare solutions. Products address common concerns including dryness, acne, enlarged pores, pigmentation, and early signs of aging, while delivering affordable efficacy with memorable textures, scents, and packaging. From fan-favorite ice cream-inspired masks and headbands to targeted treatments like eye patches and vitamin-rich skincare, the launch ensures something for every routine, mood, and moment.

Launch Highlights:

That's A Wrap: K-Beauty's Viral Obsession , full-face collagen wrapping mask that hydrates and firms in just 20 minutes, no spa required. Includes a plush headband and silicone brush for at-home luxury. (Hydrating + Firming)

Set includes 1 full-size Wrapping Mask, 1 spa headband, and 1 silicone application brush 20-minute treatment versus traditional 3+ hour collagen masks $28 ($40 value) Collagen wrapping masks have become a viral hit in Korea and are trending in the U.S., delivering deeper hydration and enhanced skincare absorption for smooth, refreshed skin ○ Perfect for playful, sensorial at-home self-care moments Launch Date: February 1, 2026





In addition to the hero SKUs, the Target rollout features a secondary assortment of seasonal products ideal for gifting, impulse buys, and basket-building. These include I Dew Care's viral plush headbands and the Starlit Kitten Brightening Eye Patch, extending the brand's Seriously Fun Skincare philosophy across price points and occasions.

Secondary Assortment Highlights

Plush Headbands (Evergreen & Seasonal) Retail Price: $10 Assorted styles include Bunny, Reindeer, Cow, Koala, and seasonal designs Soft, plush texture keeps hair in place during skincare and makeup routines Viral, giftable accessories ideal for impulse and holiday-driven purchases Headband 2025 Side Cap Launch Date: 10/26/2025 - 12/27/2025 Bunny Headband Launch Date - 2/15/2026 - 4/04/2026





Starlit Kitten Brightening Eye Patch Retail Price: $3 Hydrogel eye patch that brightens, cools, and helps reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness Features a luxe, feel-good self-care experience with a sweet citrus scent Entry-level price point designed for impulse purchases and trial Launch Date: 12/28/2025 - October 2026



Availability:

In-store & Online: Target Mask Section

Doors: 1,674 (Sundae Scoop), 1,249 (That's A Wrap)

With a continued focus on playful self-care and proven performance, I Dew Care remains at the forefront of translating viral K-beauty trends into approachable, everyday skincare. The 2026 Target launches invite consumers to indulge in quick, effective, and joy-filled routines that leave skin feeling healthy, hydrated, and refreshed.

About I Dew Care

Founded in 2017, I Dew Care combines fun formulas with proven efficacy. From playful packaging to unique textures, sensorial scents, and visible results, the brand delivers a Seriously Fun Skincare experience for all skin types and concerns.

I Dew Care

@idewcare | www.idewcare.com

