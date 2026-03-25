K-Beauty Manufacturer KM Pharmaceutical (KOSDAQ: 225430) Expands Global Skincare and Oral Care OEM/ODM Platform with Advanced Functional Product Portfolio

SEOUL, South Korea, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KM Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 225430), a leading K-beauty manufacturer specializing in skincare, oral care, and private label OEM/ODM production, is strengthening its global position by expanding into high-value functional product categories across haircare, skincare, and oral care.

Expansion into High-Value Functional Product Categories

KM Pharmaceutical is strategically expanding its product portfolio to focus on functional and OTC-driven categories with strong global demand.

In haircare, the company is developing products targeting:

Hair loss symptom relief (functional scalp care)

Scalp inflammation soothing

Scalp barrier strengthening

In skincare, the company is strengthening its functional cosmetic lineup with:

Brightening (whitening) solutions

Anti-wrinkle and firming products

Skin barrier repair and strengthening

Anti-inflammatory and soothing formulations for sensitive skin

In oral care, KM Pharmaceutical is expanding its OTC-focused portfolio with:

Teeth whitening solutions

Gum disease prevention products

Gingivitis and periodontitis prevention formulations

These categories reflect the company's strategic direction toward high-efficacy, clinically positioned products that align with global consumer demand for functional and results-driven personal care.

Dual-Facility Manufacturing Platform Supporting Skincare and OTC Production

KM Pharmaceutical operates two specialized production facilities in Korea:

An OTC manufacturing facility focused on oral care products, including toothpaste and functional personal care

A cosmetics manufacturing facility dedicated to skincare and beauty product development

This infrastructure enables the company to deliver both cosmetic and OTC products under one integrated system, supporting global partners seeking scalable and compliant manufacturing solutions.

Rapid Expansion in Skincare OEM/ODM with International Contracts

Skincare continues to be a key growth driver for KM Pharmaceutical's global business.

The company recently secured:

A KRW 1 billion annual skincare supply agreement with General Brands

A new skincare manufacturing partnership with Thailand-based ADMI

Ongoing collaborations with multiple domestic and international partners

Proven Global Manufacturing Experience with Leading Brands

KM Pharmaceutical has established strong credibility through partnerships with globally recognized brands.

The company has:

Produced oral care products under an exclusive long-term license for Pororo the Little Penguin

Manufactured and distributed products in Korea for TheraBreath

Previously manufactured toothpaste for Close-Up under Unilever

Currently producing toothpaste for Weleda

Fully Integrated K-Beauty Manufacturing Platform

KM Pharmaceutical operates a vertically integrated system covering:

R&D and formulation

OEM/ODM manufacturing

Packaging and mass production

Global export and supply

This end-to-end capability enables faster time-to-market, consistent quality, and scalable production for international partners.

25 Years of Experience with Public Market Transparency

Founded in 2001, KM Pharmaceutical has over 25 years of manufacturing experience.

Since its KOSDAQ listing in 2018, the company has maintained audited financial transparency and governance aligned with public market standards.

Internal Brand Success Demonstrating Product Competitiveness

KM Pharmaceutical continues to validate its R&D capabilities through its proprietary brands.

Zerocipe, the company's flagship brand, achieved the No.1 ranking in the shampoo category at Olive Young, recording peak daily sales exceeding KRW 100 million.

The company has also expanded internationally through a distribution partnership with Cosway, targeting Southeast Asian markets.

Balanced Growth Strategy: Recurring Revenue + Brand Upside

KM Pharmaceutical is executing a dual-track strategy:

B2B Growth: Expanding OEM/ODM partnerships

B2C Expansion: Scaling proprietary brands through global channels

Positioned as a Scalable Global Functional Beauty & OTC Platform

Brian Baik, CEO of KM Pharmaceutical stated:

"KM Pharmaceutical is evolving beyond a traditional OEM/ODM manufacturer into a functional beauty and OTC platform. By combining clinically proven functional products across haircare, skincare, and oral care with scalable manufacturing, we aim to become a global partner for high-performance personal care brands."

About KM Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

KM Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a Korea-based manufacturer specializing in skincare, oral care, and functional personal care products. With dual manufacturing facilities and over 25 years of experience, the company provides OEM/ODM and private label solutions to global partners.

SOURCE KM Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.