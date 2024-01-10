'K-Beauty Tech Captivates America' APR's Home Beauty Devices Dazzle at CES 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APR Corp., a global beauty tech firm (CEO Byunghoon Kim), elevated the status of K-beauty tech with its beauty devices showcased at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, the world's largest IT and consumer electronics trade show, captivating attendees.

CES, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is unmatched in terms of scale, and this year, more than 4,000 companies from over 150 countries showcased the latest in tech. Standing among global companies of various industries, including major domestic corporations, APR announced its first CES participation last December, leveraging beauty tech as its strength.

APR Corp.'s booth in the Lifestyle section of the Venetian Expo focused on introducing a new skincare lifestyle made possible by beauty devices featuring innovative new technologies. They displayed a range of products, including the Booster Pro first unveiled in Korea last October, upcoming new products, and those already launched in the U.S. market under the brand of 'medicube AGE-R', such as Derma EMS, Ussera Deep, ATS Air, Booster-H, I Shot, and Body Shot.

The product that garnered the most attention was the Booster Pro, soon-to-be-released in the U.S. Visitors were highly interested in its application, specifications, and exact launch date. The next-generation beauty device Booster Pro is already quite popular in Korea, implementing APR's technological expertise and reflecting customer feedback. It is designed to achieve a variety of skincare effects such as radiance, elasticity, and pore management through four main modes: Booster Mode, Microcurrent (MC) Mode, EMS Mode, and Air Shot Mode.

Other next-generation beauty devices by APR, unveiled for the first time at CES, also drew attention. These included a beauty device that manages skin aging through collagen stimulation using high radiofrequency (RF) and a new device aiming for the professional personal care sector, equipped with multiple features. Despite being prototypes and not yet released, they attracted attendees with their exquisite designs and detailed technical descriptions.

Having made a successful impression at its first CES participation, APR plans to intensify its global market strategy in 2024 with innovative beauty devices. The company aims to diversify its sales outlets, currently spanning seven countries, to include Europe, South America, Mainland Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other Asian regions. APR Corp. also plans to strengthen its current position in major export markets such as the U.S., Japan, and China with new products.

CEO Byunghoon Kim stated, "CES has proven that Korea's advanced beauty tech is attracting global consumer interest. We plan to accelerate our technological development and global strategy with innovative new products enriched with our expertise."

