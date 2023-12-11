"K-Beauty Tech Shines in the U.S." APR Corp. to Showcase Beauty Device Technology at CES 2024

  • The world's largest IT-Home Appliance Trade Show, "CES 2024" in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
  • APR Corps will participate under the category of 'lifestyle' 
  • First participation ever since its establishment 
  • Plans to reveal new products for U.S. launch in addition to currently exporting products
  • Beauty Device Technology will be the key for global including the United States 

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- APR Corp. (APR, CEO Byunghoon 'Victor' Kim), the global beauty-tech company, is ready to present K-Beauty Tech based on beauty devices at the world's largest IT-Home Appliance Show, CES 2024.

Medicube Age-R Booster Pro
Medicube Age-R Booster Pro
Medicube Age-R 5 types
Medicube Age-R 5 types

APR announced its participation in CES 2024, which will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., from Jan 9th to 12th, 2024. CES, hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) in the U.S., is the world's largest home appliance trade show, recently attracting global companies from various industries to showcase their technologies.

This year's CES marks APR's first participation and the company will introduce its 'medicube AGE-R' beauty devices that create a new skincare lifestyle, under the Show's Lifestyle category. To this end, six products that have already been successful in the U.S. market, Derm EMS, Ussera Deep Shot, ATS Air Shot, Booster-H, i-Shot, and Contour Body Shot, are set to be showcased initially. Visitors to the APR booth would experience 'how to care' with these beauty devices through visual materials.

APR will also unveil soon-to-be-released products that showcase its technological prowess. Particularly, the next-generation device 'Booster Pro,' launched in Korea last Oct, is expected to earn attention in the U.S. as well. Booster Pro represents the culmination of APR's accumulated know-how in beauty device technology since its brand launch in 2021. The product has gained high popularity in South Korea since its release because of the variety of skincare benefits such as more radiant skin, enhanced skin elasticity, and effective pore management in one device.

APR expects to establish its global reputation as a leading beauty tech company representing South Korea through this year's CES. APR has continued to engage in skin science research and remains dedicated to securing innovative technological capabilities. This year, in particular, APR established the APR Device Center (ADC), a specialized research and development center for beauty device technology, focusing on enhancing R&D capabilities in beauty devices and internalizing core technologies. APR's beauty device technology is becoming a key driving force in the global market strategy, and as of last November, domestic (South Korea) and international beauty device sales surpassed 1.5 million units.

Byunghoon 'Victor' Kim, CEO of APR, stated, "We are extremely proud to showcase APR's technology at CES, the world's largest consumer electronics trade show." Mr. Kim added, "Through this exhibition, we aim to expand APR's brand name recognition as South Korea's leading beauty-tech company to consumers worldwide."

CES 2024 has completed registrations of global companies from over 150 countries, with more than 200,000 visitors expected to attend during the exhibition period.

SOURCE APR Corp.

