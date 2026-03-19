K-Beauty World Expands Assortment on Ulta Beauty Marketplace With 17 Viral Korean Beauty Brands

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Beauty World, the curated retail concept created by Landing International in partnership with Ulta Beauty, is expanding its presence on Ulta Beauty Marketplace with 17 must-have Korean beauty brands. Ulta Beauty guests will now have quicker, more direct access to Seoul's latest K-beauty innovations before they hit traditional retail shelves.

Through Ulta Beauty Marketplace, viral Korean beauty products can now reach U.S. consumers at record speed. While in-store launches typically take at least nine months, K-Beauty World brands will debut on the retailer's recently launched marketplace in as little as nine weeks. This unparalleled rate allows Ulta Beauty to deliver the newest products and ingredients trending worldwide through social media straight to U.S. beauty enthusiasts faster than ever before.

The K-Beauty World lineup on Ulta Beauty Marketplace features 12 highly sought-after brands — Cosnori, Vidivici, Yadah, Menokin, Luvum, Hair+, Ilso, Hwarang, Truezyme, 8grow, Bewants, and Dryope — with five additional brands, including P.Calm, Plu, Teabless, ChungMiJung, and OddType, set to join the platform by May.

This curated selection spans across categories, with nine focused on skin care, five on hair care, two on body care, and one in color cosmetics, offering U.S. shoppers a full spectrum of Seoul's most exciting beauty products.

One of K-Beauty World on Ulta Beauty Marketplace's breakout success stories is Dr. Melaxin. The brand has consistently ranked as the most loved on the platform, with its Peel Shot Exfoliating White Rice Ampoule and Peel Shot Exfoliating Black Rice Ampoule each selling out three times. Building on this strong marketplace performance, Dr. Melaxin will expand into all 1,500 Ulta Beauty stores in May, bringing its viral Korean skin-care products to even more beauty lovers nationwide.

Additional K-Beauty World favorites on Ulta Beauty Marketplace will include MENOKIN's 30 Seconds Quick Bubble Mask, Vidivici's Skin Illumination Mochi Primer, and Cosnori's Eyelash Tinting Serum.

"K-Beauty trends move incredibly fast, and the brands that are viral in Seoul can take years to reach the U.S.," said Sarah Chung Park, CEO of Landing International. "Ulta Beauty Marketplace gives us a faster and more reliable way to bring the brands everyone is talking about in Korea directly to Ulta Beauty guests."

"At Ulta Beauty, we see ourselves as both curators and brand builders, constantly looking across the global beauty landscape to identify the most exciting innovations for our guests," said Muffy Clince, Director Category Management for Ulta Beauty Marketplace. "K-Beauty has long been a leader in skincare and product innovation, and guest demand for these brands continues to grow, especially with social platforms like TikTok. Through Ulta Beauty Marketplace and our collaboration with Landing International's K-Beauty World, we're able to introduce emerging Korean brands to our guests at unprecedented speed. Through this unique platform we are able to debut the most exciting trends from Seoul in the U.S. while helping these brands build awareness and scale within our ecosystem."

K-Beauty World on Ulta Beauty Marketplace also serves as a critical new launchpad for Korean beauty brands aspiring to test, grow, and thrive within the competitive U.S. market. This platform provides a strategic entry point for them to gauge customer interest, refine their market approach, and build brand recognition among Ulta Beauty's diverse customer base. Brands with strong performance on the platform can also create opportunities for broader retail expansion, including in-store distribution at Ulta Beauty locations across the country.

By connecting Seoul's most innovative beauty products with Ulta Beauty guests, K-Beauty World continues to serve as a premier gateway for Korean beauty brands entering the U.S. market, bringing the latest trends and viral products directly to consumers.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Landing International: [email protected].

About K-Beauty World

From shoppable retail curations to viral pop-ups and experiences, K-Beauty World is the ultimate retail platform for all ages, tones and budgets to discover K-beauty. Powered by Landing International, K-Beauty World brings over 500 high-performance skincare and makeup products to the U.S. from the K-Beauty brands shaping what's next.

About Landing International

Landing International is the leading B2B global growth partner helping brands launch, scale, and succeed in new markets. Founded in 2013, Landing is the engine behind America's K-Beauty movement – responsible for introducing and scaling viral brands like COSRX and Dr. Melaxin in the U.S. market. Landing has established over 225 beauty and wellness brands at major U.S. retailers including Dermstore, JCPenney, Nordstrom, Revolve, Target, and Ulta Beauty. With a unique focus on brand identity and long-term growth, Landing continues to help its brands reach over $300 million in sales.

SOURCE K-Beauty World