K-BID Online Auctions Appoints Industry Veteran P.J. Fanberg as President

Veteran auctioneer and Minnesota State Auctioneers Association Vice President steps up to lead the Upper Midwest's premier online auction venue into its next chapter

MEDINA, Minn., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K-BID Online Auctions, the Upper Midwest's leading online auction venue, is thrilled to announce that P.J. Fanberg has been named President of K-BID.com. It's a big moment for a company that's been connecting buyers and sellers since 2002 — and Fanberg is exactly the kind of leader who knows the auction world from every angle: behind the gavel, behind the screen, and everywhere in between.

P.J. Fanberg

For Fanberg, this is a homecoming. "K-BID is the company I broke into the auction industry," he said. "I really cut my teeth on the affiliate model and doing auctions online." After starting in the auction business in 2013, Fanberg spent seven years with K-BID as an affiliate and Vice President of Operations before spending the past six years at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. Along the way, he became one of the top-grossing auctioneers on K-BID.com, graduated from World Wide College of Auctioneering, and currently serves as Vice President of the Minnesota State Auctioneers Association.

"I'm excited for this challenge because I know the potential of this organization and how great our bidders and affiliates are — and I feel like I'm a good connection between the two," Fanberg said. "My vision for the next chapter of K-BID is to strengthen our affiliate network and the relationships they have with sellers. I believe there are a lot of untapped corporate and government entities out there that need our services — they just don't know it yet."

For more than 20 years, K-BID has combined the energy and excitement of live auctions with cutting-edge technology to create the best possible auction experience for buyers and sellers alike. Today, K-BID.com facilitates more than 4,500 auctions annually through its network of independent affiliates, reaching hundreds of thousands of verified buyers and generating millions of monthly visits. From tractors to trading cards, fine jewelry to fishing gear, there's a reason bidders keep coming back: you never know what treasure you'll find next.

And for anyone who hasn't experienced K-BID yet? Fanberg has a message: "The biggest thing to know is that it's local — it's right in your backyard — and it's online and easy. There are 25,000 to 35,000 items in your backyard right now that will sell in the next two to three weeks. That's very eye-opening for new bidders."

Under Fanberg's leadership, K-BID will continue to invest in the values that built its reputation — integrity, innovation, partnership, service, and transparency. "This company has always held the utmost ethical standards, and that will not change," he said. "When bidders trust that what they're spending their hard-earned money on is exactly what you told them it was — good, bad, or ugly — they're happy with the experience. When everybody does what they say they're going to do, the system works very well."

The entire K-BID community — staff, affiliates, sellers, and the thousands of registered buyers who make every auction exciting — is invited to join in welcoming Fanberg back home. Consider the gavel officially passed.

"I'm not here to change much of anything," Fanberg said. "It's a great company with great people working with great bidders and auctioneers...they just need somebody to shepherd it and make sure it continues to stay great."

To learn more about K-BID Online Auctions or to browse current auctions, visit www.k-bid.com.

About K-BID.com

K-BID.com is the leading online auction venue in the Upper Midwest, empowering businesses and individuals to buy and sell with confidence. With over 20 years of experience, K-BID facilitates more than 4,500 auctions annually through its network of independent affiliates, each offering unique expertise. Reaching hundreds of thousands of verified buyers and generating millions of monthly visits, K-BID.com delivers the experience, traffic, and connections to achieve exceptional results for sellers and unmatched opportunities for buyers.

Media Contact

Jeremy Delgado

K-BID Online, Inc. 1400 County Rd 29, Suite 1030, Medina, MN 55359

763-479-3000

[email protected]

SOURCE K-BID.com