K-BID.com and Your Boat Club Announce Annual Spring Boat Auction

MEDINA, Minn., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K-BID.com, a leader in online auctions in the Midwest, is pleased to announce its annual Spring Boat Auction in partnership with Your Boat Club, scheduled to launch on April 5th and close on Sunday, April 21st at 3:00 pm.

K-BID.com and Your Boat Club have been working together since 2014, successfully selling over 400 boats via online auctions. This collaboration provides prospective boat buyers with a cost-effective way to get on the lake with well-maintained used boats.

Best Time To Buy a Boat Is Now!

"We appreciate the opportunity to continue working with our partners at Your Boat Club," said Chris Schwartz, President at K-BID.com. "These auctions offer a unique chance for individuals to enjoy boating at affordable prices while ensuring the quality and maintenance that would be expected in any of the Your Boat Club services."

The Spring Boat Auction will feature a wide selection of 28 boats, catering to various preferences and needs. There are 10 inspection days available for potential buyers to visit these boats at the Smiths Bay Marina location. Your Boat Club staff will be available for previews and to answer questions on all things boating.

For more information about the Spring Boat Auction, please visit: www.k-bid.com/auction/53379

About K-BID.com:

K-BID.com is a leading online auction platform based in Medina, MN. With over two decades of experience, K-BID.com has managed thousands of auctions through its independent affiliate network, providing buyers and sellers with a convenient and reliable auction experience.

About Your Boat Club:

Your Boat Club is a premier boat club offering affordable and hassle-free boating experiences. With multiple locations and a variety of boat options, Your Boat Club provides members with the freedom to enjoy boating without the hassle of ownership.

For media inquiries, please contact Jeremy Delgado | 763.479.3111 | [email protected]

SOURCE K-BID Online