K-BID.com Reached Significant Milestones in 2024, 50,000+ Auctions and 4+ Million Items Sold, Expanding Footprint Beyond the Midwest

MEDINA, Maine, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K-BID.com, one of the largest online auction platforms in the Midwest, has reached a significant milestone, surpassing 50,000+ completed auctions and over 4+ million items sold through a network of 170 independent auction companies. This accomplishment solidifies its position as a leader in online auctions, connecting buyers and sellers with diverse goods, ranging from vehicles and heavy equipment to estate items and collectibles.

"We want to take a minute to step back and recognize our affiliates, buyers, and sellers as we reach these important milestones as a company. This is not possible without them. We continue to evolve as a company and try to meet the needs of our customers and where they are at. We are excited for the future and embracing technology to keep improving the user experience on our platform," said Chris Schwartz, President of K-BID.

With a dedicated community of over 475,000+ registered bidders, K-BID.com continues to innovate and enhance the auction experience, offering transparency, ease of use, and a wide range of independent affiliates. Having evolved from a traditional auction company into an online venue for independent auction companies, K-BID.com provides the perfect blend of technology and service, allowing bidders to access auctions from anywhere.

Looking ahead, K-BID.com is eyeing expansion in the Midwest and beyond. With its established model of supporting independent auction affiliates, the company plans to bring its dynamic auction platform to other states, offering even more opportunities for buyers and sellers nationwide.

"We are excited about the growth we've experienced and the partnerships we've built over the years," said Direct of Marketing – Jeremy Delgado. "This milestone is a testament to the trust our users place in us, and we are committed to expanding our reach and improving our services to meet their needs."

K-BID.com's auctions attract buyers looking for unique items at competitive prices, while sellers benefit from a streamlined platform to liquidate assets. As the company prepares for expansion, it remains focused on maintaining the high standards of service and reliability that have made it a trusted name in online auctions.

About K-BID.com:

K-BID.com is an online auction platform serving the Midwest and beyond. Founded as a traditional auction company, K-BID has since transitioned to the digital space, empowering independent auction companies with a powerful platform and following of buyers and sellers. The company specializes in online auctions across various categories, including real estate, business assets, and personal property.

