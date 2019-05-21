K-DEER Activewear Celebrates Pride And The LGBTQ Community

The Stripe is named after renowned yoga teacher, Dana Trixie Flynn of Laughing Lotus Yoga Centers, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

K-DEER founder, Kristine Deer, says of the collaboration, "Dana brings such energy of love, acceptance and playfulness to the yoga practice and beyond. Her giving heart, colorful spirit and being part of the LGBTQ+ community inspired the stripe, and our charitable partnership with HMI." Flynn adds, "Yoga means to join and bring us together. The Dana stripe celebrates everyone's uniqueness and it's also what brings us together. Every day is Pride Day where the colorful rainbow expresses diversity and love is always love."

About K-DEER

K-DEER was founded by Kristine Deer on the belief that everybody can feel confident, strong and joyful as they lead an active lifestyle. K-DEER activewear performs at the highest level at all times, achieving perfect technical fit and outstanding functional elements with prints that are fun, bold and on-trend. Proud to be an inclusive brand, the women's collection is available in sizes XS-4XL. Kids, men's and pregnancy approved styles are also available.

Known for its iconic striped leggings, K-DEER's Signature Stripe Collection donates a percentage of all sales to charities that raise awareness and create positive change for individuals and communities in need.

About Hetrick Martin Institute

The Hetrick-Martin Institute believes all young people, regardless of sexual orientation or identity, deserve a safe and supportive environment in which to achieve their full potential. Hetrick-Martin creates this environment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) youth between the ages of 13 and 24 and their families.

Through a comprehensive package of direct services and referrals, Hetrick-Martin seeks to foster healthy youth development. Hetrick-Martin's staff promotes excellence in the delivery of youth services and uses its expertise to create innovative programs that other organizations may use as models.

