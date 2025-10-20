K-Food Fever Expands Across the U.S. -- aT Accelerates Export Growth Through "2025 K-Food Fair B2B" in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) Los Angeles Office hosted the "2025 K-Food Fair B2B" in September at the Sheraton Cerritos Hotel, aiming to further boost the export of Korean agri-food products and expand their distribution networks across the United States.

Held from September 24 to 25, the event brought together 43 Korean food companies and 77 U.S. buyers, providing a dynamic platform for business networking and trade opportunities. Over the two-day event, 415 business meetings were conducted, resulting in the signing of 11 MOUs valued at approximately USD 9.8 million.

Popular product categories included traditional Korean alcoholic beverages and ready-to-eat (HMR) meals, both of which attracted strong interest from U.S. importers and retailers.

In addition to the main exhibition, various side programs received high praise from participating companies. These included:

Market testing sessions with local influencers,





Seminars on FDA regulations and customs compliance, and





Workshops on strategic market entry into North America.

Mr.Yu Tae Paik, Director of the aT Los Angeles Office, stated:

"The United States is the world's largest export market for K-Food. By connecting K-Food with K-Content fandom and lifestyle trends, we aim to create new global opportunities and strengthen the ongoing K-Food wave."

aT plans to continue building on the momentum of K-Food's growing popularity in the U.S. by expanding B2B networks and forging stronger partnerships with local distributors.

