K-Form Announces Exclusive Partnership with Omnis Panels in the US

BRIDGEND, Wales and CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Form, a leading manufacturer of concrete formwork systems, today announced that it has signed an exclusive partnership with Omnis Panels LLC ("Omnis") to distribute its innovative plastic shuttering system in the United States.

The distribution agreement will provide US customers with seamless access to K-Form's versatile and sustainable plastic shuttering system, which will fuel the company's international growth.

"We are delighted to partner with the talented team at Omnis to expand our US presence," said Amanda Amoui, Managing Director at K-Form. "There is nothing else on the market as effective and efficient as K-Form, and we are thrilled the US has the opportunity to experience its compelling benefits."

K-Form's revolutionary formwork system is used for screed rail, concrete slab forming work, and concrete paving. Its versatile, innovative, and sustainable plastic shuttering system saves time, money, and labor -- while enhancing the aesthetic finish of the concrete slab.

Key benefits of K-Form, include:

Patented plastic shuttering system

Made from 100% recycled uPVC

Works up to 4x faster than traditional steel and timber concrete formwork systems

Doesn't need removal after concrete pouring

ISO accredited

Omnis has a strong track record of partnering with leading companies and leveraging its best-in-class network to bring innovative solutions to the US market.

Beau Preston, President of Omnis said, "We are thrilled to introduce K-Form to our product portfolio. This strategic partnership will substantially enhance our product offerings within the construction industry. The labor and cost savings K-Form offers customers is unparalleled. It is the leading plastic formwork system, and we are excited to be their partner of choice in the US."

To learn more about K-Form in the US, please contact Omnis at [email protected] .

About K-Form:

K-Form is a leading manufacturer of patented concrete formwork systems. K-Form is part of Bridgend Extrusion Limited, and the Company is headquartered in South Wales. Adored by architects and construction professionals, K-Form is sold globally -- including in the USA, Australasia, Scandinavia, Middle East, Caribbean, Europe, and South America. As a proven leader, K-Form has won high-profile contracts with Hinkley Point Power Station, Crossrail, Hs2, Laing O'Rourke, Balfour Beatty, Morgan Sindall Group and many other leading global construction companies. For more information, please visit: http://www.kform.co.uk/ .

About Omnis:

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Omnis Panels LLC is a national partner for innovative and sustainable building products. Omnis represents rainscreen manufacturers that use earth-friendly production techniques and reclaimed natural materials in their products. Working with a network of top US building envelope representatives, consultants, and distributors, Omnis strives to provide unparalleled service to installers, architects, contractors, and building owners.

SOURCE K-Form